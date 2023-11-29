This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Benfica vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
UEFA Champions League
Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)
How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group D strugglers Benfica host second-placed Inter Milan in a fiesty UEFA Champions League clash in Portugal.

Benfica are at the bottom of their group with four defeats in four games as their hunt for their first win continues. Despite their domestic dominance, the Portuguese heavyweights have looked a shadow of themselves in Europe and will want to bow out with two victories in two games.

Inter, on the other hand, are second in their group tied on points with Real Sociedad with both the teams making it through to the playoffs. But the Italian side would want to wrap up their group stage campaign with two wins and leapfrog Sociedad at the summit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Benfica vs Inter kick-off time

Date:November 29, 2023
Kick-off time:3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
Venue:Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)

Benfica will face Inter at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Benfica vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViX+Watch here

The match between Benfica and Inter will be available to stream on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the USA while viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Benfica remain without the services of David Neres and Alexander Bah while former PSG left-back Juan Bernat is close to returning for the side. Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu played a cameo last week for Benfica and could return to the squad but start as a substitute only.

Benfica predicted XI: Trubin; Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Morato; Joao Neves, Florentino Luis, Joao Mario, Aursnes; Di Maria, Musa, Rafa Silva

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Trubin, Soares, Kokubo
Defenders:Silva, Morata, Victor, Araujo, Otamendi, Jurasek, Bernat
Midfielders:Florentino, Neves, Aursnes, Mario, Chiquinho, Kokcu
Forwards:Rafa, Di Maria, Cabral, Gouveia, Tengstedt

Inter team news

Juan Cuadrado returned to Inter's roster against his former club after being sidelined for two months and the Colombian defender could start in the eleven against Benfica.

Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard are ruled out of the fixture after sustaining a calf and knee injury, respectively.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Cuadrado, Barella, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Martinez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
Defenders:de Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
Midfielders:Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Dumfries, Augusto
Forwards:Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
4 Oct 2023Inter 1-0 Benfica UEFA Champions League
20 Apr 2023Inter 3-3 BenficaUEFA Champions League
12 Apr 2023Benfica 0-2 InterUEFA Champions League
25 Mar 2004Inter 4-3 BenficaUEFA Europa League
11 Mar 2004Benfica 0-0 InterUEFA Europa League

