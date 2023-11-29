How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group D strugglers Benfica host second-placed Inter Milan in a fiesty UEFA Champions League clash in Portugal.

Benfica are at the bottom of their group with four defeats in four games as their hunt for their first win continues. Despite their domestic dominance, the Portuguese heavyweights have looked a shadow of themselves in Europe and will want to bow out with two victories in two games.

Inter, on the other hand, are second in their group tied on points with Real Sociedad with both the teams making it through to the playoffs. But the Italian side would want to wrap up their group stage campaign with two wins and leapfrog Sociedad at the summit.

Benfica vs Inter kick-off time

Date: November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: E stádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)

Benfica will face Inter at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the USA.

How to watch Benfica vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Benfica and Inter will be available to stream on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the USA while viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Benfica remain without the services of David Neres and Alexander Bah while former PSG left-back Juan Bernat is close to returning for the side. Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu played a cameo last week for Benfica and could return to the squad but start as a substitute only.

Benfica predicted XI: Trubin; Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Morato; Joao Neves, Florentino Luis, Joao Mario, Aursnes; Di Maria, Musa, Rafa Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Kokubo Defenders: Silva, Morata, Victor, Araujo, Otamendi, Jurasek, Bernat Midfielders: Florentino, Neves, Aursnes, Mario, Chiquinho, Kokcu Forwards: Rafa, Di Maria, Cabral, Gouveia, Tengstedt

Inter team news

Juan Cuadrado returned to Inter's roster against his former club after being sidelined for two months and the Colombian defender could start in the eleven against Benfica.

Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard are ruled out of the fixture after sustaining a calf and knee injury, respectively.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Cuadrado, Barella, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: de Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Dumfries, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Oct 2023 Inter 1-0 Benfica UEFA Champions League 20 Apr 2023 Inter 3-3 Benfica UEFA Champions League 12 Apr 2023 Benfica 0-2 Inter UEFA Champions League 25 Mar 2004 Inter 4-3 Benfica UEFA Europa League 11 Mar 2004 Benfica 0-0 Inter UEFA Europa League

