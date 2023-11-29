Group D strugglers Benfica host second-placed Inter Milan in a fiesty UEFA Champions League clash in Portugal.
Benfica are at the bottom of their group with four defeats in four games as their hunt for their first win continues. Despite their domestic dominance, the Portuguese heavyweights have looked a shadow of themselves in Europe and will want to bow out with two victories in two games.
Inter, on the other hand, are second in their group tied on points with Real Sociedad with both the teams making it through to the playoffs. But the Italian side would want to wrap up their group stage campaign with two wins and leapfrog Sociedad at the summit.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Benfica vs Inter kick-off time
|Date:
|November 29, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)
Benfica will face Inter at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the USA.
How to watch Benfica vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Benfica and Inter will be available to stream on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the USA while viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Benfica team news
Benfica remain without the services of David Neres and Alexander Bah while former PSG left-back Juan Bernat is close to returning for the side. Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu played a cameo last week for Benfica and could return to the squad but start as a substitute only.
Benfica predicted XI: Trubin; Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Morato; Joao Neves, Florentino Luis, Joao Mario, Aursnes; Di Maria, Musa, Rafa Silva
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trubin, Soares, Kokubo
|Defenders:
|Silva, Morata, Victor, Araujo, Otamendi, Jurasek, Bernat
|Midfielders:
|Florentino, Neves, Aursnes, Mario, Chiquinho, Kokcu
|Forwards:
|Rafa, Di Maria, Cabral, Gouveia, Tengstedt
Inter team news
Juan Cuadrado returned to Inter's roster against his former club after being sidelined for two months and the Colombian defender could start in the eleven against Benfica.
Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard are ruled out of the fixture after sustaining a calf and knee injury, respectively.
Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Cuadrado, Barella, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
|Defenders:
|de Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
|Midfielders:
|Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Dumfries, Augusto
|Forwards:
|Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|4 Oct 2023
|Inter 1-0 Benfica
|UEFA Champions League
|20 Apr 2023
|Inter 3-3 Benfica
|UEFA Champions League
|12 Apr 2023
|Benfica 0-2 Inter
|UEFA Champions League
|25 Mar 2004
|Inter 4-3 Benfica
|UEFA Europa League
|11 Mar 2004
|Benfica 0-0 Inter
|UEFA Europa League