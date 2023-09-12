How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Belgium and Estonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.3

Belgium would be looking to continue their domination in Group F as the unbeaten side host a derailed Estonia side in a fiesty clash at the Stade Roi Baudouin.

After Belgium's shambolic performance in previous year's World Cup head coach Roberto Martinez made the switch to Portugal and a change in hierarchy as served as quite well for the Red Devils.

The European side are tied on points with second-placed Austria in Group F and have a handy four points lead over Sweden who are third in the table. A win against Estonia could see them put a feet in the Euro finals scheduled to be played in Germany.

With head coach Domenico Tedesco opting for a younger side as compared to the previous tournaments, Belgium would be hoping to see the new generation produce the goods the so-called 'Golden Generation' couldn't.

Estonia, on the other hand, would need a miracle if they are to earn their spot to Europe's pinnacle competition. Currently seeded in the fourth spot, Estonia have just one point to their name and could bow out of the tournament if their visit to Belgium ends in anything less than three points.

The 5-0 routing by Sweden in their previous match would not serve as a glimmer of hope alongside the fact that Belgium have beaten their rivals in their previous matches with the Red Devils bashing 21 goals and conceding just 6 against the visitors.

Belgium vs Estonia kick-off time

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Stade Roi Baudouin

Belgium and Estonia will lock horns at the Stade Roi Baudouin with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT.

How to watch Belgium vs Estonia online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Belgium and Estonia can be streamed on fuboTV and Vix+.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium's Euro qualification campaign faced a massive blow with injuries to veterans Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne. The duo are recovering from their respective injuries with Real Madrid's goalkeeper touted to return next season.

While De Bruyne's play making creativity would be missed, Koen Casteels could deputise for Courtois for the time being.

Belgium have opted for a strong strike force with Roma's Romelu Lukaku being partnered up with the likes of Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard, and Yannick Carrasco. Despite the presence of some big names in their attacking department, Domenico Tedesco has opted to give some young guns an opportunity.

Belgium Predicted XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Trossard; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Carrasco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Kaminski, Sels Defenders: Theate, Vertonghen, Faes, Castagne, Debast, Al-Dakhil, Siquet Midfielders: Onana, Tielemans, Mangala, Deman, De Ketelaere Forwards: Carrasco, Lukaku, Bakayoko, Trossard, Doku, Batshuayi, Lukebakio, Openda

Estonia team news

Estonia would be hoping to recover from their 5-0 thrashing from Sweden and manager Thomas Haberli is touted to make several changes to his side.

Rauno Sappinen has been a star in front of the goal with four goals in eight appearances but the Estonian forward was ruled out due to a knee issue. 32-year-old Henri Anier is tipped to lead the line in Sappinen's absence for Estonia.

Estonia Predicted XI: Hein; Kuusk, Tamm, Mets; Peetson, Poom, Kait, Miller, Pikk; Ojamaa, Anier



Position Players Goalkeepers: Hein, Igonen, Vallner Defenders: Paskotsi, Tamm, Mets, Kuusk, Pikk, Kallaste, Baranov Midfielders: Peetson, Miller, Kait, Sinyavskiy, Poom, Shein, Tunjov Forwards: Ojamaa, Vassiljev, Anier, Sorga, Zenjov, Tamm

Head-to-Head Record

Belgium have a perfect record against the visitors winning five out of five games against Estonia. their last encounter ended in a convincing 3-0 victory for Belgium

Date Match Competition 21 Jun 2023 Estonia 0-3 Belgium UEFA Euro Qualifiers 14 November 2021 Belgium 3-1 Estonia World Cup Qualifiers 3 September 2021 Estonia 2-5 Belgium World Cup Qualifiers 10 June 2017 Estonia 0-2 Belgium World Cup Qualifiers 14 November 2016 Belgium 8-1 Estonia World Cup Qualifiers

