This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Belgium Women vs England Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Nations League game

Shreyas Rai
England Belgium Nations LeagueGetty
Belgium vs EnglandBelgiumEnglandUEFA Women's Nations League

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Belgium and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides vying to make it through the knockout phases lock horns in the UEFA Women's Nations League as third-placed Belgium host second-placed England in League A Group 1.

The Belgium Women side are currently trailing in the third position in the table with a win, a draw, and a loss taking their tally to four points from their opening three games. After their opening day victory against Netherlands, Belgium Women's side have followed up the victory with a draw and loss against Scotland and England pushing them down the table. With the two sides playing the reverse fixture, Belgium will look to take revenge from the Three Lionesses.

Lauren Hemp's early strike in the first-half of England's clash against the Belgium ensured that the former leapfrogged the latter in the table to mount more pressure on current leaders Netherlands. With just three games to go, the reigning European champions will look to finish their league stage seeded at the pinnacle of the summit and facing a team they have just defeated, Sarina Wiegman's side would be confident of producing another massive result away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Belgium vs England kick-off time

Date:October 31, 2023
Kick-off time:3:30 pm EST
Venue:King Power at Den Dreef Stadion

Belgium Women will play England Women at the King Power at Den Dreef Stadion with kick-off scheduled at 3:30 pm EST.

How to watch Belgium vs England online - TV channels & live streams

TBDWatch here

The match will not be available to watch on ITV4 and ITVX.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium Women's side are touted to stick with the same lineup that was used in the previous match despite a narrow defeat to the visitors.

The Belgian Red Flames will rely heavily on the front three of Janice Cayman, Jassina Blom, and Tessa Wullaert. While Blom scored the side's winning goal against Netherlands in the dying minutes of the encounter, Cayman and Wullaert are still vying to get on the scoresheet for the first time in the competition.

Belgium Women Predicted XI: Evrard; Deloose, Kees, Deneve, Philtjens; Biesmans, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert; Cayman, Blom, Wullaert

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus
Defenders:Philtjens, Van Belle, Brackman, Iliano, Cayman, Vangheluwe, De Neve, Deloose
Midfielders:Delecauw, Vanhaevermaet, Detruyer, Missipo
Forwards:Wijnants, De Caigny, Wullaert, Daniels, Blom, Fon, Janssens, Littel

England team news

Lauren Hemp bagged the all important goal for her side in the reverse fixture and the Manchester City forward would once again look to create pressure in the opposing box.

Fran Kirby and Keiran Walsh returned to the Three Lionesses' squad in the previous encounter against Belgium and the two players will be available once again.

England Women Predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Charles; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Kelly, Russo, Hemp

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Keating
Defenders:Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter, Le Tissier, Parker
Midfielders:Kirby, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Coombs, Zalem, Clinton
Forwards:Daly, Hemp, Russo, Kelly, Park

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
28 Oct 2023England 1-0 Belgium UEFA Women's Nations League
23 Feb 2023England 6-1 BelgiumArnold Clark Cup
17 Jun 2022England 0-3 BelgiumFriendlies' Women
29 Aug 2019Belgium 3-3 England Friendlies' Women
20 Sept 2016Belgium 0-2 EnglandUEFA Women's Championship

Useful links