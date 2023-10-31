Belgium Women vs England Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Nations League game

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Belgium and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides vying to make it through the knockout phases lock horns in the UEFA Women's Nations League as third-placed Belgium host second-placed England in League A Group 1.

The Belgium Women side are currently trailing in the third position in the table with a win, a draw, and a loss taking their tally to four points from their opening three games. After their opening day victory against Netherlands, Belgium Women's side have followed up the victory with a draw and loss against Scotland and England pushing them down the table. With the two sides playing the reverse fixture, Belgium will look to take revenge from the Three Lionesses.

Lauren Hemp's early strike in the first-half of England's clash against the Belgium ensured that the former leapfrogged the latter in the table to mount more pressure on current leaders Netherlands. With just three games to go, the reigning European champions will look to finish their league stage seeded at the pinnacle of the summit and facing a team they have just defeated, Sarina Wiegman's side would be confident of producing another massive result away from home.

Belgium vs England kick-off time

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EST Venue: King Power at Den Dreef Stadion



How to watch Belgium vs England online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Belgium Women's side are touted to stick with the same lineup that was used in the previous match despite a narrow defeat to the visitors.

The Belgian Red Flames will rely heavily on the front three of Janice Cayman, Jassina Blom, and Tessa Wullaert. While Blom scored the side's winning goal against Netherlands in the dying minutes of the encounter, Cayman and Wullaert are still vying to get on the scoresheet for the first time in the competition.

Belgium Women Predicted XI: Evrard; Deloose, Kees, Deneve, Philtjens; Biesmans, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert; Cayman, Blom, Wullaert

Position Players Goalkeepers: Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus Defenders: P hiltjens, Van Belle, Brackman, Iliano, Cayman, Vangheluwe, De Neve, Deloose Midfielders: D elecauw, Vanhaevermaet, Detruyer, Missipo Forwards: W ijnants, De Caigny, Wullaert, Daniels, Blom, Fon, Janssens, Littel

England team news

Lauren Hemp bagged the all important goal for her side in the reverse fixture and the Manchester City forward would once again look to create pressure in the opposing box.

Fran Kirby and Keiran Walsh returned to the Three Lionesses' squad in the previous encounter against Belgium and the two players will be available once again.

England Women Predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Charles; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Kelly, Russo, Hemp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Keating Defenders: Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter, Le Tissier, Parker Midfielders: K irby, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Coombs, Zalem, Clinton Forwards: Daly, Hemp, Russo, Kelly, Park

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Oct 2023 England 1-0 Belgium UEFA Women's Nations League 23 Feb 2023 England 6-1 Belgium Arnold Clark Cup 17 Jun 2022 England 0-3 Belgium Friendlies' Women 29 Aug 2019 Belgium 3-3 England Friendlies' Women 20 Sept 2016 Belgium 0-2 England UEFA Women's Championship

