Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich look to shake off their shambolic defeat against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga as they host a depleted Union Berlin side.

Bayern are seven points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen after their disappointing defeat on the weekend and Tuchel's men will be vying to revive their form and utilise this game in hand to great extent.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are just three points away from safety as they have a daunting task ahead of them to revive their campaign. A loss against the reigning champions could give Mainz the perfect opportunity to swap places, pushing Berlin to the 18th spot in the table.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Date: January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich will host Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena on January 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin online - TV channels & live streams

The Bundesliga fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

The German giants are shorthanded in defence with Moroccan international Noussair Mazraoui representing his nation at the CAF AFCON 2023 and South Korean centre-back Kim Min-Jae strutting his stuff at the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The injury list for Bayern Munich includes Tarek Buchmann who has a thigh issue, Daniel Peretz who is nursing a knee injury, and the duo of Serge Gnabry and Bouna Sarr who are healing from a hamstring issue and ACL injury, respectively.

Former Spurs employee Harry Kane would continue leading the line for the Bavarians with the talismanic English striker netting 22 goals and bagging 5 assists since his arrival from England this summer.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Dier, de Ligt Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer Forwards: Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Union Berlin team news

Union Berlin have just two absentees with Rani Khedira picking up a calf problem and Aissa Laidouni out of contention due to his international commitments with Tunisia.

The German side have released Chelsea's David Datro Fofana who returns to England on a loan deal with Burnley while Sheraldo Becker has switched ships to join Real Sociedad in Spain.

Union Berlin predicted XI: Ronnow; Knoche, Vogt, Leite; Juranovic, Haberer, Kral, Aaronson, Gosens; Kaufmann, Volland



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ronnow, Schwolow, Busk, Stein Defenders: Leite, Jaeckel, Knoche, Bonucci, Roussillon, Juranovic, Trimmel Midfielders: Khedira, Kral, Tousart, Kemlein, Laidouni, Haberer, Schafer, Dehl, Gosens, Aaronson Forwards: Becker, Fofana, Volland, Behrens, Kaufmann, Hollerbach

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Feb 2023 Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin Bundesliga 3 Sept 2022 Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 19 Mar 2022 Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin Bundesliga 30 Oct 2021 Union Berlin 2-5 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 10 Apr 2021 Bayern Munich 1-1 Union Berlin Bundesliga

