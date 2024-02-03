Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bayern Munich look to regain the German crown as they host a mid-table Borussia Monchengladbach in an intriguing Bundesliga clash.

The Bavarian heavyweights are two points off the summit of the Bundesliga as Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen lead the German pack more than halfway into the campaign. Tuchel's men were involved in a five-goal thriller against Augsburg as Bayern won 3-2 to reignite their winning form.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are hovering around the 12th position in the table as they have just one win in their previous five games. An upset against the reigning champions could see them leapfrog three teams above them and go into the top half of the table.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach kick-off time

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich will host Borussia Monchengladbach at the iconic Allianz Arena with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Moenchengladbach online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Noussair Mazraoui's Morocco were dumped out of the CAF AFCON 2023 by South Africa and the defender could return to Bayern after his break while defender Kim Min-Jae will be contesting against Australia for South Korea in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup.

Dayot Upamecano's absence from defence could see former Spurs defender Eric Dier partner up alongside Dutch star Matthijs De Ligt.

French superstar Kingsley Coman hobbled off the pitch last weekend as he joins all of Joshua Kimmich (shoulder), Serge Gnabry (thigh), Daniel Peretz (knee), Tarek Buchmann (thigh), Konrad Laimer (calf), and Bouna Sarr (ACL) at Allianz Arena's medical room.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Boey, Dier, De Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, Guerreiro; Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: De Ligt, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Muisala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

The visitors will be without the services of Lukas Ullrich (shoulder), Jonas Omlin (shoulder), and Tomas Cvancara (ankle) while Japanese midfielder Ko Itakura is out of contention due to his international commitments.

Monchengladbach would be bolstered by the return of Maximilian Wober and Rocco Reitz with the duo shaking off their respective injuries.

Borussia Monchengladbach predicted XI: Nicolas; Scally, Elvedi, Wober; Honorat, Reitz, Weigl, Kone, Netz; Siebatcheu, Plea

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicolas, Olschowsky, Sippel Defenders: Elvedi, Wober, Friedrich, Chiarodia, Netz, Scally, Walde Midfielders: Weigl, Kramer, Kone, Neuhaus, Reitz Forwards: Hack, Sanches, Honorat, Ngoumou, Herrmann, Cvancara, Plea, Jordan, Ranos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 Sept 2023 Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 18 Feb 2023 Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 27 Aug 2022 Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 8 Jan 2022 Bayern Munich 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 28 Oct 2021 Borussia Monchengladbach 5-0 Bayern Munich DFB Pokal

