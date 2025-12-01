How to watch today's Barracas vs Gimnasia Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barracas Central will face Gimnasia on Monday at Estadio Claudio Tapia for a Liga Profesional Clausura Playoff match.

Barracas Central is fighting to maintain form in the knockout rounds, while Gimnasia aim to extend their recent four-game unbeaten momentum to advance further.

Barracas Central vs Gimnasia LP kick-off time

The match will be played on Monday at Estadio Claudio Tapia, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Barracas Central vs Gimnasia LP Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Insua Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Zaniratto

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Barracas Central team news

Barracas Central has had some injury concerns, including Tomas Lavezzi, Gonzalo Morales, and Kevin Jappert, but they have recovered with no significant new absences reported.

The squad is expected to field key attackers and midfielders to carry forward their playoff drive.

Gimnasia team news

Gimnasia's key players remain available, and recent form has been solid. They will be hoping to pull off a stunning result in the quarter-final of the competition.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

