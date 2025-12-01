How to watch today's Barracas vs Gimnasia Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barracas Central will face Gimnasia on Monday at Estadio Claudio Tapia for a Liga Profesional Clausura Playoff match.
Barracas Central is fighting to maintain form in the knockout rounds, while Gimnasia aim to extend their recent four-game unbeaten momentum to advance further.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Barracas Central vs Gimnasia online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|Fanatiz
|Watch here
|TyC Sports
|Watch here
The match will be shown live on fubo, Fanatiz and TyC Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Barracas Central vs Gimnasia LP kick-off time
The match will be played on Monday at Estadio Claudio Tapia, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Barracas Central team news
Barracas Central has had some injury concerns, including Tomas Lavezzi, Gonzalo Morales, and Kevin Jappert, but they have recovered with no significant new absences reported.
The squad is expected to field key attackers and midfielders to carry forward their playoff drive.
Gimnasia team news
Gimnasia's key players remain available, and recent form has been solid.