Barcelona vs Almeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Barcelona and Almería, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will look to shake off their shambolic run in all competitions as they face a struggling Almeria side in a crucial La Liga encounter for the reigning champions.

The 2022/23 La Liga winners have failed to replicate their heroics from last term as they are touted to finish at least six points off the summit before the Christmas break. Their struggle in front of goal has been the biggest problem for the Catalan heavyweights with the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski struggling for form.

Almeria are seeded at the foot of the Spanish division as they are yet to open their wins account after 17 games. With just five points this season, Almeria are early contenders to drop down from La Liga but they would be hoping to produce a fairytale against Barcelona considering the latter's recent run of results.

Barcelona vs Almería kick-off time

Date: December 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

FC Barcelona will welcome Almeria to the second stadium, the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on December 20, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs Almería online - TV channels & live streams

The La Liga fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Xavi would be hoping to see Polish striker Robert Lewandowski rekindle his goalscoring touch before January otherwise winter arrival Vitor Roque could displace him in the lineup.

The Catalan giants remain without Gavi, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen due to their respective injuries. Dutch superstar Frenkie De Jong will miss the fixture due to his accumulation of yellow cards and former Saints midfielder Oriol Romeu will start for the reigning champions.

Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Pedri; Raphinha, Felix, Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peña, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Christensen, Kounde, Cubarsí, Fort Midfielders: Pedri, Romeu, Roberto, Gündogan, Casadó, López, Garrido Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Félix, Yamal, Alarcón, Guiu

Almería team news

Almeria will fail to call upon Lucas Robertone who picked up his fifth booking of the campaign and is also nursing a shoulder injury alongside Gonzalo Melero who has a muscle problem.

Marko Milovanovic, Ibrahima Kone, Marc Pubill, Martin Svidersky and Luis Suarez.are the other absentees for Almeria before their fixture against Xavi's men.

Almeria predicted XI: Maximiano; Montes, Gonzalez, Chumi; Pozo, Lopy, Baba, Akieme; Arribas, Embarba, Baptistao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maximiano, Martinez, Marino Defenders: Montes, Gonzalez, Kaiky, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Pozo, Mendes Midfielders: Lopy, Baba, Puigmal, Arribas, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba Forwards: Baptistao, Sanca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Feb 2023 Almeria 1-0 Barcelona La Liga 6 Nov 2022 Barcelona 2-0 Almeria La Liga 8 Apr 2015 Barcelona 4-0 Almeria La Liga 8 Nov 2014 Almeria 1-2 Barcelona La Liga 3 Mar 2014 Barcelona 4-1 Almeria La Liga

