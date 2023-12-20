This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Almeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
La Liga
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
How to watch the La Liga match between Barcelona and Almería, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will look to shake off their shambolic run in all competitions as they face a struggling Almeria side in a crucial La Liga encounter for the reigning champions.

The 2022/23 La Liga winners have failed to replicate their heroics from last term as they are touted to finish at least six points off the summit before the Christmas break. Their struggle in front of goal has been the biggest problem for the Catalan heavyweights with the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski struggling for form.

Almeria are seeded at the foot of the Spanish division as they are yet to open their wins account after 17 games. With just five points this season, Almeria are early contenders to drop down from La Liga but they would be hoping to produce a fairytale against Barcelona considering the latter's recent run of results.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Almería kick-off time

Date:December 20, 2023
Kick-off time:1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT
Venue:Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

FC Barcelona will welcome Almeria to the second stadium, the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on December 20, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs Almería online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
FuboWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

The La Liga fixture will be available to watch on ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Xavi would be hoping to see Polish striker Robert Lewandowski rekindle his goalscoring touch before January otherwise winter arrival Vitor Roque could displace him in the lineup.

The Catalan giants remain without Gavi, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen due to their respective injuries. Dutch superstar Frenkie De Jong will miss the fixture due to his accumulation of yellow cards and former Saints midfielder Oriol Romeu will start for the reigning champions.

Barcelona predicted XI: Pena; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Pedri; Raphinha, Felix, Lewandowski.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peña, Astralaga, Kochen
Defenders:Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Christensen, Kounde, Cubarsí, Fort
Midfielders:Pedri, Romeu, Roberto, Gündogan, Casadó, López, Garrido
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Félix, Yamal, Alarcón, Guiu

Almería team news

Almeria will fail to call upon Lucas Robertone who picked up his fifth booking of the campaign and is also nursing a shoulder injury alongside Gonzalo Melero who has a muscle problem.

Marko Milovanovic, Ibrahima Kone, Marc Pubill, Martin Svidersky and Luis Suarez.are the other absentees for Almeria before their fixture against Xavi's men.

Almeria predicted XI: Maximiano; Montes, Gonzalez, Chumi; Pozo, Lopy, Baba, Akieme; Arribas, Embarba, Baptistao.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maximiano, Martinez, Marino
Defenders:Montes, Gonzalez, Kaiky, Chumi, Akieme, Centellas, Pozo, Mendes
Midfielders:Lopy, Baba, Puigmal, Arribas, Ramazani, Lazaro, Embarba
Forwards:Baptistao, Sanca

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26 Feb 2023Almeria 1-0 BarcelonaLa Liga
6 Nov 2022Barcelona 2-0 Almeria La Liga
8 Apr 2015Barcelona 4-0 AlmeriaLa Liga
8 Nov 2014Almeria 1-2 BarcelonaLa Liga
3 Mar 2014Barcelona 4-1 AlmeriaLa Liga

