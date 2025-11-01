+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Auxerre vs Marseille French Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Auxerre and Marseille, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's French Ligue 1 soccer game between Auxerre and Marseille will be shown live on beIN Sports which viewers in America can watch via the streaming service Fubo. The game will kick-off at 04:05 pm Eastern Time, 01:05 pm Pacific Time.

Marseille have dropped off the top of Ligue 1 in recent weeks after their 1-2 away defeat to Lens and 2-2 midweek home draw with Angers. They do, however, still remain within touching distance of leaders Paris St-Germain. Opponents Auxerre, meanwhile, currently sit in the relegation zone having with just seven points from their opening 10 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

Live stream Auxerre vs Marseille worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Auxerre, Marseille or other French Ligue 1 soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

French Ligue 1 Standings

Auxerre vs Marseille Recent Form

AJA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

OM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Auxerre vs Marseille H2H

AJA

Last 5 matches

OM

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

7

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Auxerre vs Marseille Team News

Auxerre vs Marseille lineups

AuxerreHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestOM
16
D. Leon
92
C. Akpa
7
J. Casimir
20
S. Diomande
14
G. Mensah
29
M. Senaya
19
D. Namaso
21
L. Coulibaly
5
K. Danois
42
C
E. Owusu
10
L. Sinayoko
1
G. Rulli
33
Emerson
28
B. Pavard
4
C. Egan-Riley
17
M. O'Riley
8
A. Gomes
62
A. Murillo
23
C
P. Hoejbjerg
6
U. Garcia
97
P. Aubameyang
34
R. Vaz

3-4-1-2

OMAway team crest

AJA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Pelissier

OM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

How to watch Auxerre vs Marseille online - TV channels & live streams

