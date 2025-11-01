How to watch today's Auxerre vs Marseille French Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Today's French Ligue 1 soccer game between Auxerre and Marseille will be shown live on beIN Sports which viewers in America can watch via the streaming service Fubo. The game will kick-off at 04:05 pm Eastern Time, 01:05 pm Pacific Time.

Marseille have dropped off the top of Ligue 1 in recent weeks after their 1-2 away defeat to Lens and 2-2 midweek home draw with Angers. They do, however, still remain within touching distance of leaders Paris St-Germain. Opponents Auxerre, meanwhile, currently sit in the relegation zone having with just seven points from their opening 10 games.

If you're a new customer to Fubo, you can watch the game using a free five day trial by clicking here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

Live stream Auxerre vs Marseille worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Auxerre, Marseille or other French Ligue 1 soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

French Ligue 1 Standings

Auxerre vs Marseille Recent Form

Auxerre vs Marseille H2H

Auxerre vs Marseille Team News

How to watch Auxerre vs Marseille online - TV channels & live streams

Useful links