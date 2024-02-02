Australia vs South Korea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Australia and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia and South Korea face off in an intriguing quarter-final clash in the AFC Asian Cup with the two Asian heavyweights vying for the ultimate prize.

Australia dumped four goals past Indonesia in the Round of 16 as they concealed a quarter-final spot sublimely. The Socceroos are yet to lose an encounter in the competition and they'll be aiming to continue their winning spree against South Korea.

South Korea, on the other hand, will be fueled with some extra motivation as they look to avenge their 2015 final defeat against a formidable opponent. An injury-time goal and some jaw-dropping penalty shootout drama saw South Korea dump Saudi Arabia from the competition and set up a scintillating affair with Australia.

Australia vs South Korea kick-off time

Date: February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT Venue: Al-Janoub Stadium

Australia and South Korea will cross swords at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Qatar on February 2, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Australia vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Australia and South Korea will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. For live updates, viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Australian fans would be happy to hear the news of Gethin Jones with the defender touted to return to the squad after recovering from his groin injury while Mitchell Duke, who featured as a substitute last time out, has also shaken off his hamstring knock.

The pair of Thomas Deng and Lewis Miller will also be in the squad after recovering from illness as the side is away from any massive injury concerns.

Australia netted four goals in the Round of 16 and they'll once again bank on the likes of Craig Goodwin and Martin Boyle to produce the goods in the quarterfinals.

Australia predicted XI: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Metcalfe, Irvine, Bos, Goodwin; McGree; Boyle

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Thomas, Gauci Defenders: Deng, Atkinson, Rowles, Bos, Behic, Souttar, Miller, Burgess, Jones Midfielders: Metcalfe, O'Neill, McGree, Baccus, Irvine, Yazbek Forwards: Boyle, Silvera, Fornaroli, Yengi, Tilio, Duke, Goodwin, Iredale

South Korea team news

Jo Hyeon-Woo was the hero of the Round of 16 clash saving two Saudi Arabian spot-kicks and the bankable custodian will feature between the sticks for South Korea once again.

Tottenham veteran Son Heung-min will spearhead South Korea's forward battery as the talismanic forward looks to score goals with Jeong Woo-yeong and Lee Kang-in shouldering the rest of the goal-scoring responsibility for the Asian Tigers.

South Korea predicted XI: Hyeon-woo; Seung-hyun, Min-jae, Young-gwon; Tae-hwan, Jae-sung, In-beom, Hyun-seok; Kang-in, Woo-yeong; Heung-min



Position Players Goalkeepers: Seung-gyu, Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo Defenders: Ki-je, Jin-su, Min-jae, Seung-hyun, Young-gwon, Young-woo, Tae-hwan, Ju-sung, Ji-soo Midfielders: Yong-woo, In-beom, Hyun-seok, Jae-sung, Soon-min, Seon-min, Jin-seop, Woo-yeong, Kang-in, Hyun-jun Forwards: Heung-min, Gue-sung, Hee-chan, Hyeon-gyu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Jun 2019 South Korea 1-0 Australia Friendlies 17 Nov 2018 Australia 1-1 South Korea Friendlies 31 Jan 2015 South Korea 1-2 Australia Asian Cup final 17 Jan 2015 Australia 0-1 South Korea AFC Asian Cup 20 Jul 2013 South Korea 0-0 Australia East Asian Championship

