St Louis celebrating MLS 2023Getty Images
Major League Soccer
Q2 Stadium
Shreyas Rai

Austin vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A stumbling Austin FC clash swords with a high-flying side in St. Louis City at the Q2 Stadium in a jaw-dropping fixture in the MLS.

Austin have played two games this season and have managed a defeat and a draw so far as they look to open their winning account against St. Louis City in their own backyard.

St. Louis City, on the other hand, have garnered four points from two games as they are level on points at the summit with five sides on four points in the Western Conference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin FC vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Date:March 9, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Q2 Stadium

Austin FC will welcome St. Louis City to the Q2 Stadium on March 9, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Austin FC vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Austin FC have three major injury concerns heading into their third fixture of the 2024 MLS campaign with Leo Vaisanen (foot), Sebastian Driussi (hamstring), and Brendan Hines-Ike (personal) missing out for the hosts.

Austin FC predicted XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Hedges, Kolmanic; Ring, Valencia, Pereira; Obrian, Rubio, Rigoni

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano
Defenders:Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty
Midfielders:Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton
Forwards:Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis City also have three players ruled out from their fixture against Austin as the trio of Kyle Hiebert (knee), Joshua Yaro (hamstring), and Rasmus Alm (hip) are long-term absentees for the side.

St. Louis City predicted XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Markanich; Vassilev, Durkin, Lowen, Martins; Adeniran, Jackson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bürki, Lundt, Olivares
Defenders:Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro
Midfielders:Blom, Vassilev, Löwen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce
Forwards:Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21 Aug 2023St. Louis City 6-3 Austin FCMLS
26 Feb 2023Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City MLS

Useful links

