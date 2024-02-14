How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Atletico Tucuman and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite ends of Group A lock horns in the Copa de La Liga Profesional as table-toppers River Plate face off against a stumbling Atletico Tucuman.

Atletico Tucuman are without a win in the competition as they have lost two and drawn two of their four games. The side were dismantled by Barracas Central in their previous outing as they are up against another daunting challenge in their backyard.

River Plate, on the other hand, are at the summit of the Argentine tree with three wins and one draw. River Plate dumped three goals past Deportivo Riestra in the latter's backyard and they'll be vying to continue this scintillating streak.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Monumental José Fierro

Atletico Tucuman and River Plate will cross swords at the Estadio Monumental José Fierro on February 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Atletico Tucuman team news

Atletico Tucuman remains without Argentine centre-back Fernando Nicolas Romero after he was expelled from the pitch in his side's defeat against Barracas Central on the back of two yellow cards.

Romero is tipped to be replaced by young centre-back Francisco Flores in the starting eleven as the side looks to solidify their defensive structure against a high-flying River Plate.

With Atletico Tucuman's forwards firing blanks in their previous three outings, the majority of the responsibility will be on the shoulders of 25-year-old Argentine forward Mateo Coronel who is the Argentine side's top goalscorer with one goal.

Atletico Tucuman predicted XI: Devecchi; Breitenbruch, Flores, Ferrari, Orihuela; Tesuri, Castro, Sanchez, Pereyra; Coronel, Estigarribia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Devecchi, Durso Defenders: Breitenbruch, Ferrari, Orihuela, Flores, Paz, Infante, Lagos Midfielders: Tesuri, Castro, Sanchez, Pereyra, Acosta, Ortiz, Ponce Forwards: Coronel, Estigarribia, Bajamich, Giani, Bonfiglio, Servetto

River Plate team news

Despite their injury concerns, the visitors have had a scintillating start to life in the new campaign.

Santiago Simon (broken hand), Matias Kranevitter (muscle), Milton Casco (knee), and Pity Martinez (cruciate ligament tear) are the players missing out for River Plate.

Experienced campaigner Manuel Lanzini continues his stint in River Plate's medical room because of a muscle injury.

Miguel Borja was on the scoresheet once again for Los Millonarios as he thundered his sixth goal in just four appearances.

River Plate predicted XI: Armani; Sant'Anna, Diaz, Mori, Martinez; Fernandez, Aliendro, Palavecino; Mastantuono, Borja, Colidio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion Defenders: Sant'Anna, Diaz, Funes Mori, Martinez, Boselli, Pirez, Zabala, Diaz, Herrera Midfielders: Fernandez, Aliendro, Palavecino, Fonseca, Villagra, Leiva Forwards: Mastantuono, Borja, Colidio, Subiabre, Ruberto

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 Sept 2023 River Plate 1-0 Atletico Tucuman Copa de La Liga Profesional 29 Apr 2023 Atletico Tucuman 1-1 River Plate Liga Profesional 12 Jun 2022 River Plate 0-0 Atletico Tucuman Liga Profesional 25 Apr 2022 River Plate 1-1 Atletico Tucuman Copa de La Liga Profesional 12 Dec 2021 Atletico Tucuman 1-1 River Plate Liga Profesional

