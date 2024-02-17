How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two stumbling Mexican outfits will cross swords at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras as Atletico de San Luis welcome Tijuana in an intriguing Liga MX clash.

Atletico San Luis are on a streak of four consecutive defeats in the league as they have stumbled massively since their two wins in the first two games.

Tijuana, on the other hand, are second-last in the table as they are yet to open their wins account in the Clausura phase. With the home side struggling for form, Tijuana have a considerable chance to earn their first three points.

Atletico de San Luis vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lastras

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

The home side will also be without the services of Andres Iniestra (meniscus) and Iker Moreno (leg) as Atletico de San Luis look to change their fortunes with the players available.

Leo Bonatini has been the pick of the strikers for Atletico having scored three goals in six games as he'll be vying to continue his form in front of goal.

Atletico de San Luis predicted XI: Sánchez; Chávez, Silva, Domínguez, Sanabria; Salles Lamonge, Dourado, Güémez; Vitinho, Bonatini.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Rodriguez Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gutierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Zaldivar

Tijuana team news

Tijuana have just one absentee with Diego Barbosa (unknown) being the solitary injury concern for the visitors.

Carlos Gonzalez is going through a goal-scoring drought of his own as he looks to replicate his heroics from the Apertura phase having scored just twice in six games in the second phase.

Tijuana predicted XI: Corona; Gomez, Fernandez, Parra, Blanco; Rivera, Corona; Rodriguez, Contreras, Gonzalez; Murillo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9 Oct 2023 Tijuana 2-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura 11 Feb 2023 Tijuana 1-0 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Clausura 2 Sept 2022 Atletico San Luis 0-0 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura 7 Apr 2022 Tijuana 1-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Clausura 17 Sept 2021 Atletico San Luis 4-1 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura

