Shreyas Rai

Atletico San Luis vs Tijuana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two stumbling Mexican outfits will cross swords at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras as Atletico de San Luis welcome Tijuana in an intriguing Liga MX clash.

Atletico San Luis are on a streak of four consecutive defeats in the league as they have stumbled massively since their two wins in the first two games.

Tijuana, on the other hand, are second-last in the table as they are yet to open their wins account in the Clausura phase. With the home side struggling for form, Tijuana have a considerable chance to earn their first three points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico de San Luis vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date:February 17, 2024
Kick-off time:6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Atletico de San Luis will welcome Tijuana to the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on February 17, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

The match will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

The home side will also be without the services of Andres Iniestra (meniscus) and Iker Moreno (leg) as Atletico de San Luis look to change their fortunes with the players available.

Leo Bonatini has been the pick of the strikers for Atletico having scored three goals in six games as he'll be vying to continue his form in front of goal.

Atletico de San Luis predicted XI: Sánchez; Chávez, Silva, Domínguez, Sanabria; Salles Lamonge, Dourado, Güémez; Vitinho, Bonatini.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lopez, Sanchez, Rodriguez
Defenders:Bilbao, Dominguez, Garcia, Silva, Aguila, Chavez
Midfielders:Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Sanabria, Villalpando, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Klimowicz, Gutierrez, Murillo, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
Forwards:Bonatini, Zaldivar

Tijuana team news

Tijuana have just one absentee with Diego Barbosa (unknown) being the solitary injury concern for the visitors.

Carlos Gonzalez is going through a goal-scoring drought of his own as he looks to replicate his heroics from the Apertura phase having scored just twice in six games in the second phase.

Tijuana predicted XI: Corona; Gomez, Fernandez, Parra, Blanco; Rivera, Corona; Rodriguez, Contreras, Gonzalez; Murillo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz
Defenders:Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza
Midfielders:Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda
Forwards:Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
9 Oct 2023Tijuana 2-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura
11 Feb 2023Tijuana 1-0 Atletico San LuisLiga MX Clausura
2 Sept 2022Atletico San Luis 0-0 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura
7 Apr 2022Tijuana 1-1 Atletico San LuisLiga MX Clausura
17 Sept 2021Atletico San Luis 4-1 TijuanaLiga MX Apertura

Useful links

