Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Pachuca visits the Estadio Alfonso Lastras to face a stumbling Atletico San Luis in an intriguing fixture in Liga MX.

Atletico San Luis has lost three out of their previous four games pushing the Mexican side down the Liga MX ladder.

Pachuca, on the other hand, is comfortably sitting in the top half of the table as the visitors look to bounce back from their defeat against Queretaro last weekend.

Atletico de San Luis vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Atletico San Luis and Pachuca lock horns at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on March 17, 2024, with the two sides set to kick-off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Atletico San Luis and Pachuca will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

Brazilian forward Leo Bonatini is ruled out for the hosts because of a knock while Mexican midfielder Andres Iniestra is sidelined owing to a meniscus injury.

Atletico de San Luis predicted XI: Urtiaga; Castro, Silva, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge; Bonatini, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez

Pachuca team news

Pachuca have just one injury concern heading into their clash against Atletico San Luis with Paraguayan international Celso Ortiz healing from a knee injury.

Pachuca predicted XI: Eulogio; A. Sanchez, Berlanga, Barreto, Gonzalez; Luna, Sanchez; Macias, De La Rosa, Idrissi; Castillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves, A. Sanchez Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Aug 2023 Pachuca 0-2 Atletico de San Luis Liga MX Apertura 23 Apr 2023 Pachuca 2-1 Atletico de San Luis Liga MX Clausura 19 Sept 2022 Atletico de San Luis 1-2 Pachuca Liga MX Apertura 15 May 0222 Pachuca 3-2 Atletico de San Luis Liga MX Clausura Playoff 12 May 2022 Atletico de San Luis 2-2 Pachuca Liga MX Clausura Playoff

