Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A high-flying Pachuca visits the Estadio Alfonso Lastras to face a stumbling Atletico San Luis in an intriguing fixture in Liga MX.
Atletico San Luis has lost three out of their previous four games pushing the Mexican side down the Liga MX ladder.
Pachuca, on the other hand, is comfortably sitting in the top half of the table as the visitors look to bounce back from their defeat against Queretaro last weekend.
Atletico de San Luis vs Pachuca kick-off time
|Date:
|March 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Alfonso Lastras
Atletico San Luis and Pachuca lock horns at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on March 17, 2024, with the two sides set to kick-off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.
Team news & squads
Atletico de San Luis team news
Brazilian forward Leo Bonatini is ruled out for the hosts because of a knock while Mexican midfielder Andres Iniestra is sidelined owing to a meniscus injury.
Atletico de San Luis predicted XI: Urtiaga; Castro, Silva, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge; Bonatini, Gonzalez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
|Defenders:
|Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez
|Midfielders:
|Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
|Forwards:
|Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez
Pachuca team news
Pachuca have just one injury concern heading into their clash against Atletico San Luis with Paraguayan international Celso Ortiz healing from a knee injury.
Pachuca predicted XI: Eulogio; A. Sanchez, Berlanga, Barreto, Gonzalez; Luna, Sanchez; Macias, De La Rosa, Idrissi; Castillo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Moreno, Eulogio
|Defenders:
|Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves, A. Sanchez
|Midfielders:
|Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez
|Forwards:
|Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29 Aug 2023
|Pachuca 0-2 Atletico de San Luis
|Liga MX Apertura
|23 Apr 2023
|Pachuca 2-1 Atletico de San Luis
|Liga MX Clausura
|19 Sept 2022
|Atletico de San Luis 1-2 Pachuca
|Liga MX Apertura
|15 May 0222
|Pachuca 3-2 Atletico de San Luis
|Liga MX Clausura Playoff
|12 May 2022
|Atletico de San Luis 2-2 Pachuca
|Liga MX Clausura Playoff