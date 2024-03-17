This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pachuca celebración Concachampions 2024@Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Alfonso Lastras
team-logo
WATCH WITH 7 DAY FREE TRIAL ON
Shreyas Rai

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico de San Luis vs PachucaAtletico de San LuisPachucaLiga MXTV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Pachuca visits the Estadio Alfonso Lastras to face a stumbling Atletico San Luis in an intriguing fixture in Liga MX.

Atletico San Luis has lost three out of their previous four games pushing the Mexican side down the Liga MX ladder.

Pachuca, on the other hand, is comfortably sitting in the top half of the table as the visitors look to bounce back from their defeat against Queretaro last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico de San Luis vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date:March 17, 2024
Kick-off time:9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Atletico San Luis and Pachuca lock horns at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on March 17, 2024, with the two sides set to kick-off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The clash between Atletico San Luis and Pachuca will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US.

Viewers will get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Atletico de San Luis team news

Brazilian forward Leo Bonatini is ruled out for the hosts because of a knock while Mexican midfielder Andres Iniestra is sidelined owing to a meniscus injury.

Atletico de San Luis predicted XI: Urtiaga; Castro, Silva, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge; Bonatini, Gonzalez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
Defenders:Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez
Midfielders:Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
Forwards:Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez

Pachuca team news

Pachuca have just one injury concern heading into their clash against Atletico San Luis with Paraguayan international Celso Ortiz healing from a knee injury.

Pachuca predicted XI: Eulogio; A. Sanchez, Berlanga, Barreto, Gonzalez; Luna, Sanchez; Macias, De La Rosa, Idrissi; Castillo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreno, Eulogio
Defenders:Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves, A. Sanchez
Midfielders:Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez
Forwards:Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
29 Aug 2023Pachuca 0-2 Atletico de San Luis Liga MX Apertura
23 Apr 2023Pachuca 2-1 Atletico de San LuisLiga MX Clausura
19 Sept 2022Atletico de San Luis 1-2 PachucaLiga MX Apertura
15 May 0222Pachuca 3-2 Atletico de San LuisLiga MX Clausura Playoff
12 May 2022Atletico de San Luis 2-2 PachucaLiga MX Clausura Playoff

Useful links

Advertisement