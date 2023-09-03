How to watch the La Liga match between Atlético and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will host an out-of-form Sevilla side at the Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano as the former look to win two games on the bounce.

Atletico thrashed Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in their previous La Liga outing and Diego Simeone's men would be looking to replicate their heroics from the previous encounter against the reigning Europa League winners. Los Rojiblancos are currently second in the Spanish table with two victories in three games coming on either side of their toothless stalemate against Real Betis.

Having had an underwhelming season in their previous campaign, Diego Simeone would be looking to rescale the heights he achieved with the Spanish heavyweights in the past. The arrivals of defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Caglar Soyuncu have bolstered Atletico Madrid's defensive ranks.

The visitors are currently seeded at the foot of the table after losing all of their three opening games. Sevilla kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Valencia following it up with defeats against Alaves and Girona. Despite losing all three games with a mere margin of one goal, José Luis Mendilibar will be concerned about his side's performances this season.

With the hosts bashing seven goals in their previous encounter, Sevilla would have to be careful if they want to win their first La Liga game this season.

Atlético vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 PM EDT Venue: Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid will host Sevilla at the Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano with kick-off at 12:30 pm EDT on September 3 in the US.

How to watch Atlético vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and fuboTV in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlético team news

Atletico Madrid have some major absentees as they prepare to host Sevilla on Sunday. Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez is sidelined due to a muscle problem alongside Los Rojiblancos veteran Koke who is recovering from a muscle injury.

Defenders Reinildo and Jose Gimenez are scheduled to miss out on the clash against Sevilla with former Barcelona forward Memphis Depay also in doubt.

Atletico's million-dollar signing Joao Felix has made the switch to Barcelona on loan after being linked to a move away from the Spanish heavyweights.

Diego Simeone would be reluctant to make any major changes in his side after thumping Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in their last La Liga match.

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Barrios, Llorente; Morata, Griezmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Lemar Forwards: Carrasco, Lino, Riquelme, Griezmann, Morata, Depay

Sevilla team news

Centre-backs Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are scheduled to be sidelined with the former suffering from a hamstring injury while the latter recovering from a muscle fiber tear.

Another major setback for Sevilla is Argentine World Cup winner Marcos Acuna who is touted to return in 10 days. Former Manchester City right-back Jesus Navas will also miss the clash against Atletico Madrid owing to a hip problem.

Brazilian midfielder Fernando will also join the four defenders on the long list of absentees with the defensive midfielder missing out due to muscular problems.

Sevilla Predicted XI: Dmitrovic; Gattoni, Bade, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Sow, Rakitic; Suso, Torres, Ocampos; En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Nyland, Pastor Defenders: Bade, Gattoni, Gudelj, Salas, Pedrosa, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare, Sow, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic Forwards: En-Nesyri, Ocampos, Lukebakio, Lamela, Januzaj, Suso, Mir, Diaz

Head-to-Head Record

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have won two games against Sevilla in their previous five matches with Sevilla winning one. The remaining two games have ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition 6 August 2023 Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Club Friendlies 5 March 2023 Atletico 6-1 Sevilla La Liga 1 October 2022 Sevilla 0-2 Atletico La Liga 15 May 2022 Atletico 1-1 Sevilla La Liga 19 December 2021 Sevilla 2-1 Atletico La Liga

