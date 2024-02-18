Two mid-table Liga MX sides square off as Atlas hosts Leon with both sides looking to shake off their shambolic streak of results.
Atlas have just two wins from their seven games in the Clausura phase and have struggled for form of late. The side was involved in a toothless stalemate against Pumas UNAM last time out despite the latter going down to 10 men.
Leon, on the other hand, has just one win in the second phase as they have accumulated zero points from the previous nine available. The visitors conceded a late goal against Club America last time out despite a considerably better performance.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Atlas vs Leon kick-off time
|Date:
|February 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Jalisco
Atlas and Leon will cross swords at the Estadio Jalisco on January 18, 2024, with the two sides scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Atlas vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US.
Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the match between Atlas and Leon.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Atlas team news
Atlas will be bolstered by the return of Anderson Santamaria who was shown a straight red card after denying a crucial goal-scoring opportunity but the Peruvian will return to the squad against Leon.
The home side will also be without the services of Juan Zapata (hamstring), Luis Reyes (thigh), and Mauro Manotas (cruciate ligament tear).
Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Aguirre, Reyes, Nervo, Lozano; Rocha, Marquez, Solari, Garcia; Fulgencio, Aguirre
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vargas, Hernández
|Defenders:
|Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles
|Midfielders:
|Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega
|Forwards:
|Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez
Leon team news
The visitors remain without Gonzala Napoli after the midfielder was handed the marching orders in Leon's encounter against Pachuca.
The forward duo of Federico Vinas and Angel Mena fired blanks in their previous outing and the majority of the responsibility will be on them if they want to change Leon's fortunes.
Leon predicted XI: Cota; Rodriguez, Frias, Barreiro, Ramirez; Ambriz, Rodriguez, Guardado; Silva; Vinas, Mena
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Blanco, Garcia
|Defenders:
|Tesillo, Moreno, Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, O. Rodriguez, Bellon, Villa
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Mena, E. Hernandez, Ramirez
|Forwards:
|Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Santos
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25 Oct 2023
|Leon 1-1 Atlas
|Liga MX Apertura
|12 Mar 2023
|Atlas 0-1 Leon
|Liga MX Clausura
|29 Aug 2022
|Leon 4-2 Atlas
|Liga MX Apertura
|20 Jan 2022
|Leon 1-1 Atlas
|Liga MX Clausura
|13 Dec 2021
|Atlas 5-3 Leon
|Liga MX Apertura Playoff