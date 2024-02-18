How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two mid-table Liga MX sides square off as Atlas hosts Leon with both sides looking to shake off their shambolic streak of results.

Atlas have just two wins from their seven games in the Clausura phase and have struggled for form of late. The side was involved in a toothless stalemate against Pumas UNAM last time out despite the latter going down to 10 men.

Leon, on the other hand, has just one win in the second phase as they have accumulated zero points from the previous nine available. The visitors conceded a late goal against Club America last time out despite a considerably better performance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs Leon kick-off time

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas and Leon will cross swords at the Estadio Jalisco on January 18, 2024, with the two sides scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX encounter will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the match between Atlas and Leon.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas will be bolstered by the return of Anderson Santamaria who was shown a straight red card after denying a crucial goal-scoring opportunity but the Peruvian will return to the squad against Leon.

The home side will also be without the services of Juan Zapata (hamstring), Luis Reyes (thigh), and Mauro Manotas (cruciate ligament tear).

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Aguirre, Reyes, Nervo, Lozano; Rocha, Marquez, Solari, Garcia; Fulgencio, Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernández Defenders: Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega Forwards: Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

Leon team news

The visitors remain without Gonzala Napoli after the midfielder was handed the marching orders in Leon's encounter against Pachuca.

The forward duo of Federico Vinas and Angel Mena fired blanks in their previous outing and the majority of the responsibility will be on them if they want to change Leon's fortunes.

Leon predicted XI: Cota; Rodriguez, Frias, Barreiro, Ramirez; Ambriz, Rodriguez, Guardado; Silva; Vinas, Mena

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco, Garcia Defenders: Tesillo, Moreno, Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, O. Rodriguez, Bellon, Villa Midfielders: Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Mena, E. Hernandez, Ramirez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Santos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Oct 2023 Leon 1-1 Atlas Liga MX Apertura 12 Mar 2023 Atlas 0-1 Leon Liga MX Clausura 29 Aug 2022 Leon 4-2 Atlas Liga MX Apertura 20 Jan 2022 Leon 1-1 Atlas Liga MX Clausura 13 Dec 2021 Atlas 5-3 Leon Liga MX Apertura Playoff

Useful links