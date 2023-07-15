This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
MLS
team-logo
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON APPLE TV
Almada Atlanta 2023Getty
MLSAtlanta UnitedAtlanta United vs Orlando CityOrlando City

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Orlando, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After recording defeats in the midweek, Atlanta United and Orlando City will be looking to climb into the top four in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference tie at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta, currently sixth on the standings table with 35 points from 23 games, could have possibly gone third if not for their 2-1 defeat against New England Revolution.

Meanwhile, Orlando City saw their four-match unbeaten run as they slipped to seventh spot following their 4-0 away loss to Real Salt Lake.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Orlando kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 15, 2023
Kick-off time:7:30 pm EDT
Venue:Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Major Soccer League (MLS) game between Atlanta United and Orlando City is scheduled for July 15, 2023, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Orlando online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Apple TV.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Georgios Giakoumakis has a hamstring injury, while Erik Lopez is out with an ankle problem, meaning Miguel Berry continues up front.

With United States' exit from the Concacaf Gold Cup, Miles Robinson is back in contention for the hosts, whereas Machop Chol would also be hoping for a nod in the XI after scoring in the New England loss.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Abram, Purata, Hernandez; Wiley, Sejdic, Sosa, Lennon, Wolff, Almada; Berry.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Diop, Westberg, Guzan, Reyes
Defenders:Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Gutman, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden
Midfielders:Sosa, Ibarra, Sejkdic, Alonso, Rossetto, Fortune, Carleton, Almada, Firmino, Etienne Jr., Mosquera
Forwards:Brennan, Araujo, Chol, Wolff, Berry, Conway

Orlando team news

With Orlando boss Oscar Pareja already dealing with the long-term injury victim Abdi Salim, Michael Halliday and Adam Grinwis have been ruled out with a thigh concern and concussion, respectively.

In midfield, eight-assist man Martin Ojeda should have a role to play behind Duncan McGuire as the lone striker up front.

Orlando possible XI: Gallese; Smith, Carlos, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Pereyra, Torres; McGuire.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gallese, Stajduhar, Otero
Defenders:Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Freeman
Midfielders:Araujo, Cartagena, Juninho, Martins, Thorhallsson, Granados, Pereyra, Loyola, Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Mohammed
Forwards:Kara, Enrique, McGuire, Lynn

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 28, 2023Orlando City 1-1 Atlanta UnitedMLS
September 15, 2022Orlando City 0-1 Atlanta UnitedMLS
July 18, 2022Atlanta United 1-1 Orlando CityMLS
September 11, 2021Atlanta United 3-0 Orlando CityMLS
July 31, 2021Orlando City 3-2 Atlanta UnitedMLS

Useful links