Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

After recording defeats in the midweek, Atlanta United and Orlando City will be looking to climb into the top four in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference tie at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta, currently sixth on the standings table with 35 points from 23 games, could have possibly gone third if not for their 2-1 defeat against New England Revolution.

Meanwhile, Orlando City saw their four-match unbeaten run as they slipped to seventh spot following their 4-0 away loss to Real Salt Lake.

Atlanta United vs Orlando kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm EDT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

It will kick off at 7:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Orlando online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Georgios Giakoumakis has a hamstring injury, while Erik Lopez is out with an ankle problem, meaning Miguel Berry continues up front.

With United States' exit from the Concacaf Gold Cup, Miles Robinson is back in contention for the hosts, whereas Machop Chol would also be hoping for a nod in the XI after scoring in the New England loss.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Abram, Purata, Hernandez; Wiley, Sejdic, Sosa, Lennon, Wolff, Almada; Berry.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diop, Westberg, Guzan, Reyes Defenders: Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Gutman, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden Midfielders: Sosa, Ibarra, Sejkdic, Alonso, Rossetto, Fortune, Carleton, Almada, Firmino, Etienne Jr., Mosquera Forwards: Brennan, Araujo, Chol, Wolff, Berry, Conway

Orlando team news

With Orlando boss Oscar Pareja already dealing with the long-term injury victim Abdi Salim, Michael Halliday and Adam Grinwis have been ruled out with a thigh concern and concussion, respectively.

In midfield, eight-assist man Martin Ojeda should have a role to play behind Duncan McGuire as the lone striker up front.

Orlando possible XI: Gallese; Smith, Carlos, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena, Angulo, Pereyra, Torres; McGuire.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Stajduhar, Otero Defenders: Schlegel, Carlos, Jansson, Williams, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Freeman Midfielders: Araujo, Cartagena, Juninho, Martins, Thorhallsson, Granados, Pereyra, Loyola, Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Mohammed Forwards: Kara, Enrique, McGuire, Lynn

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 28, 2023 Orlando City 1-1 Atlanta United MLS September 15, 2022 Orlando City 0-1 Atlanta United MLS July 18, 2022 Atlanta United 1-1 Orlando City MLS September 11, 2021 Atlanta United 3-0 Orlando City MLS July 31, 2021 Orlando City 3-2 Atlanta United MLS

