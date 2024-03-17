Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides with opposite fates in MLS lock horns at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Atlanta United prepare to host Orlando City on Sunday.

Atlanta United thumped the New England Revolution in their previous outing in their own backyard scoring four goals past their rivals.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are yet to win their first game of the season having played three games. The side was dumped out of the CONCACAF Champions League by Mexican outfit Tigres UANL as the Lions look to bounce back after their early struggles.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United will host Orlando City at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling TV, and FS1 in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United are without any injury concerns as they'll be vying to continue their sublime form in front of goal.

Giorgos Giakoumakis thundered a scintillating hattrick last weekend as the forward entered the race for the Golden Boot while Argentine prodigy Thiago Almada also opened his goalscoring account with a magnificent goal.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Wiley; Slisz, McCarty; Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan, Westberg Defenders: Abram, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb, Morales, Wiley, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden, Centeno Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Fortune, Firmino, McCarty, Torres, Almada Forwards: Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Brennan, Wolff, Thiare, Giakoumakis

Orlando City team news

Attacking winger Facundo Torres might be unavailable for selection after the Uruguayan reported some discomfort in his leg while American forward Jack Lynn is out of contention because of a leg injury.

Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Ojeda, Enrique, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 July 2023 Atlanta United 1-2 Orlando City MLS 28 May 2023 Orlando City 1-1 Atlanta United MLS 15 Sept 2022 Orlando City 1-0 Atlanta United MLS 18 Jul 2022 Atlanta United 1-1 Orlando City MLS 11 Sept 2021 Atlanta United 3-0 Orlando City MLS

Useful links