Atlanta United vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides yet to open their winning account in the 2024 MLS square off as Atlanta United faces New England Revolution at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United lost to Columbus Crew in their opening encounter as Cucho Hernandez's first-half strike turned out to be the difference between the two outfits. The Five Stripes now aim to avoid any other damage as they hope for a crucial victory.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, have lost two games on the bounce in the MLS as they have lost to DC United and Toronto. The side did manage a thrilling victory against L.D. Alajuelense in the CONCACAF Champions Cup as they look to replicate their heroics in the MLS.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to watch Atlanta United vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

With Atlanta entering the contest on the back of a break, Thiago Almada and Georgios Giakoumakis will be vying to spearhead the home side's forward battery once again.

The injury absentees for Atlanta include Edwin Mosquera (groin) and Derrick Etienne Jr (ankle) while Jamal Thiare is touted to be rested on the back of concussion problems.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Wiley; Muyumba, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Wolff; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Guzan, Westberg Defenders: Abram, Gregersen, Williams, Cobb, Morales, Wiley, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden, Centeno Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Fortune, Firmino, McCarty, Torres, Almada Forwards: Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Brennan, Wolff, Thiare, Giakoumakis

New England Revolution team news

The pairing of Dylan Borrero and Brandon Bye are in the treatment room owing to knee injuries while DeJuan Jones remains unavailable because of a head injury.

Tomas Chancalay bagged a scintillating brace in New England Revolution's encounter against Alajuelense in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the forward could continue once again for the visitors.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Ravas; Lima, Jonathan, Romney, Spaulding; Harkes, Polster, Kaye; Gil, Chancalay, Bajraktarevic



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ravas, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Kessler, Romney, Farrell, Mensah, Suarez, Jones, Spaulding, Miller, Lima Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Fry, Vrioni, Wood

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13 July 2023 New England Revolution 2-1 Atlanta United MLS 1 Jun 2023 Atlanta United 3-3 New England Revolution MLS 1 Oct 2022 New England Revolution 2-1 Atlanta United MLS 15 May 2022 Atlanta United 2-2 New England Revolution MLS 18 Jul 2021 Atlanta United 0-1 New England Revolution MLS

