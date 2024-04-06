Athletic Club welcome Real Mallorca in a fascinating battle in the final of the Copa Del Rey on Saturday as both times eye the iconic trophy.
Athletic Club dumped heavyweights FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the Spanish tournament as they marched to the final of the domestic competition.
Mallorca, on the other hand, defeated Real Sociedad 5-4 on penalties to reach the final of the tournament as the side hunt for their first trophy since 2003.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Athletic Club vs Mallorca kick-off time
|Date:
|April 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio de La Cartuja
The Estadio de La Cartuja will host the iconic clash between Athletic Club and Mallorca on April 6, 2024 with two sides slated to kick-off at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Athletic Club vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams
The Copa del Rey final will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.
Viewers can follow GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the encounter.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Athletic Club team news
Left-back Yuri Berchiche is tipped to miss the clash owing to a hamstring concern while the Basque club have all of Aitor Paredes, Ander Herrera and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta doubtful for the encounter.
Inaki Williams and Nico Williams are touted to form the forward battery occupying both flanks for Athletic Club while 13-goal man Gorka Guruzeta will spearhead the attack.
Athletic Club predicted XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue; Vesga, Prados; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Simon, Agirrezabala
|Defenders:
|Vivian, Paredes, Alvarez, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos
|Midfielders:
|Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, Herrera, D. Garcia, Jauregizar, Sancet, Gomez
|Forwards:
|Berenguer, Ares, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta
Mallorca team news
Mallorca have two injury-absentees with Slovakian defender Martin Valjent on the sidelines due to a thigh injury alongside Spanish midfielder Omar Mascarell.
Vedat Muriqui will lead Mallorca's forward battery having thundered five goals this season alongside his two assists.
Mallorca predicted XI: Greif; Copete, Nastasic, Raillo; Vidal, Samu, Darder, Rodriguez, Lato; Larin, Muriqui
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rajkovic, Greif, Cuellar
|Defenders:
|Valjent, Van der Heyden, Copete, Raillo, Nastasic, Lato, J. Costa, Gonzalez, Vidal
|Midfielders:
|S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Llabres, Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Radonjic
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|3 Feb 2024
|Athletic Club 4-0 Mallorca
|LaLiga
|3 Sept 2023
|Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Club
|LaLiga
|1 May 2023
|Mallorca 1-1 Athletic Club
|LaLiga
|15 Aug 2022
|Athletic Club 0-0 Mallorca
|LaLiga
|15 Feb 2022
|Mallorca 3-2 Athletic Club
|LaLiga