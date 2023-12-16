Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Third-placed Atletico Madrid travel to the San Mames to face fifth-placed Athletic Club in a fiesty La Liga encounter.
Athletic Club have accumulated three wins and two draws in their previous five games as they are rising up the Spanish ladder. Although their stalemate against a relegation-threatened Granada would be a point of concern especially after Inaki Williams' early strike.
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have seen a stumble in form off-late with two defeats in their previous five games despite starting the season in a sublime fashion.
Los Rojiblancos' loanee Joao Felix scored the winner against his parent side to give arch-rivals Barca a win but Atletico responded well with a 2-1 thrashing of Almeria courtesy of goals from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa.
Athletic Club vs Atlético kick-off time
|Date:
|December 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT
|Venue:
|San Mames Barria
Atletico Club host Atletico Madrid at the San Mames Barria with kick-off scheduled at 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT in the US.
How to watch Athletic Club vs Atlético online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to stream on ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Athletic Club team news
The hosts remain without Mikel Vesga, Malcom Adu, Dani Garcia and Yeray Alvarez with all four players nursing their respective injuries.
Athletic Club predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue; Herrera, Ruiz de Galarreta; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Agirrezabala, Simón
|Defenders:
|Prados, Paredes, García de Albéniz, Yuri, Vivian, Nolaskoain, Eguíluz, Marcos, Rincón, Yeray, Lekue
|Midfielders:
|García, Galarreta, Vesga, Gómez, Sancet, Herrera
|Forwards:
|Adu, Guruzeta, Williams, Muniain, Williams, Berenguer, Villalibre
Atlético team news
Atletico Madrid could get back to their strongest eleven after Simeone gave some playing time to the likes of Memphis Depay and Caglar Soyuncu mid week.
Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann will partner up in attack while the trio of Thomas Lemar, Pablo Barrios, and Vitolo remain confined to the treatment room.
Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Lino; Morata, Griezmann
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Mandava, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|Witsel, Llorente, Saul
|Forwards:
|Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Griezmann, Morata, Depay
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19 Feb 2023
|Atletico 1-0 Athletic Club
|La Liga
|16 Oct 2022
|Athletic Club 0-1 Atletico
|La Liga
|1 May 2022
|Athletic Club 2-0 Atletico
|La Liga
|14 Jan 2022
|Atletico 1-2 Athletic Club
|Super Cup
|18 Sept 2021
|Atletico 0-0 Athletic Club
|La Liga