Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Athletic Club and Atlético, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid travel to the San Mames to face fifth-placed Athletic Club in a fiesty La Liga encounter.

Athletic Club have accumulated three wins and two draws in their previous five games as they are rising up the Spanish ladder. Although their stalemate against a relegation-threatened Granada would be a point of concern especially after Inaki Williams' early strike.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have seen a stumble in form off-late with two defeats in their previous five games despite starting the season in a sublime fashion.

Los Rojiblancos' loanee Joao Felix scored the winner against his parent side to give arch-rivals Barca a win but Atletico responded well with a 2-1 thrashing of Almeria courtesy of goals from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Athletic Club vs Atlético kick-off time

Date: December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT Venue: San Mames Barria

Atletico Club host Atletico Madrid at the San Mames Barria with kick-off scheduled at 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT in the US.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Atlético online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on ESPN+, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Athletic Club team news

The hosts remain without Mikel Vesga, Malcom Adu, Dani Garcia and Yeray Alvarez with all four players nursing their respective injuries.

Athletic Club predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue; Herrera, Ruiz de Galarreta; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Simón Defenders: Prados, Paredes, García de Albéniz, Yuri, Vivian, Nolaskoain, Eguíluz, Marcos, Rincón, Yeray, Lekue Midfielders: García, Galarreta, Vesga, Gómez, Sancet, Herrera Forwards: Adu, Guruzeta, Williams, Muniain, Williams, Berenguer, Villalibre

Atlético team news

Atletico Madrid could get back to their strongest eleven after Simeone gave some playing time to the likes of Memphis Depay and Caglar Soyuncu mid week.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann will partner up in attack while the trio of Thomas Lemar, Pablo Barrios, and Vitolo remain confined to the treatment room.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Lino; Morata, Griezmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Mandava, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, Llorente, Saul Forwards: Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Griezmann, Morata, Depay

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19 Feb 2023 Atletico 1-0 Athletic Club La Liga 16 Oct 2022 Athletic Club 0-1 Atletico La Liga 1 May 2022 Athletic Club 2-0 Atletico La Liga 14 Jan 2022 Atletico 1-2 Athletic Club Super Cup 18 Sept 2021 Atletico 0-0 Athletic Club La Liga

