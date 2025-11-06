+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoMaccabi Tel Aviv
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's UEFA Europa League soccer game between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 04:00 pm Eastern Time, 01:00 pm Pacific Time.

Aston Villa will be looking to hit back after the disappointing 2-1 defeat against Go Ahead Eagles on Matchday 3. The six points they have from their opening three currently has them just one point off automatic qualification. Maccabi Tel Aviv, meanwhile, have just one point in the tournament so far this season and come into tonight's game off back to back defeats.

crest
Europa League - Europa League
Villa Park

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

Live stream Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Aston Villa, Maccabi Tel Aviv or other UEFA Europa League soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

UEFA Europa League Standings

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Recent Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MTA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv H2H

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Team News

Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMTA
23
E. Martinez
22
I. Maatsen
3
Victor Lindelof
14
P. Torres
4
E. Konsa
26
L. Bogarde
19
J. Sancho
24
A. Onana
29
E. Guessand
27
M. Rogers
17
D. Malen
90
R. Mishpati
6
T. Asante
13
R. Shlomo
5
M. Camara
3
R. Revivo
77
O. Davida
29
H. Varela
42
D. Peretz
28
I. Sissokho
30
I. Noy
19
E. Madmon

4-2-3-1

MTAAway team crest

AVL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

MTA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Z. Lazetic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

How to watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

Useful links

