How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Today's UEFA Europa League soccer game between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 04:00 pm Eastern Time, 01:00 pm Pacific Time.

Aston Villa will be looking to hit back after the disappointing 2-1 defeat against Go Ahead Eagles on Matchday 3. The six points they have from their opening three currently has them just one point off automatic qualification. Maccabi Tel Aviv, meanwhile, have just one point in the tournament so far this season and come into tonight's game off back to back defeats.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

