Aston Villa vs Ajax: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax will travel to the Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa Conference League Round-of-16 on Wednesday. The first leg ended without goals and both teams stand a chance of booking a spot in the quarter-final.

Ajax have registered back-to-back draws and will be hoping to return to the Netherlands with a win. They will be hoping Aston Villa will be easier to deal with, after the Premier League team's heavy 0-4 defeat at the hands of Tottenham last weekend.

Aston Villa vs Ajax kick-off time

Date: March 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm ET Venue: Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Ajax will have Devyne Rensch back in the lineup at Villa Park after he completed his suspension on Sunday. However, Tristan Gooijer will miss the game due to a red card received in their last encounter.

While Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis continue to be unavailable. Josip Sutalo is expected to be a part of the starting defense against Aston Villa.

Ajax predicted XI: Ramaj; Sutalo, Kaplan, Hato; Rensch, Mannsverk, Henderson, Sosa; Hlynsson, Taylor; Brobbey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj Defenders: Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Kaplan, Medić, Sosa, Ávila Midfielders: Henderson, Taylor, Mannsverk, Rijkhoff, van den Boomen, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson Forwards: Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, van Axel Dongen, Godts

Aston Villa team news

Skipper John McGinn will make an appearance in this game before starting a domestic suspension this Thursday. However, Ezri Konsa is sidelined due to a suspension for his red card in Amsterdam.

Unai Emery is faced with the absence of Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, and Tyrone Mings due to long-term injuries. Jhon Duran remains out with a hamstring issue, and Jacob Ramsey's participation is doubtful due to fitness concerns.

Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz, Iroegbunam, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2024 Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa Europa Conference League October 2008 Aston Villa 2-1 Ajax Europa League

