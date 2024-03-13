Aston Villa vs Ajax: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ajax will travel to the Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa Conference League Round-of-16 on Wednesday. The first leg ended without goals and both teams stand a chance of booking a spot in the quarter-final.
Ajax have registered back-to-back draws and will be hoping to return to the Netherlands with a win. They will be hoping Aston Villa will be easier to deal with, after the Premier League team's heavy 0-4 defeat at the hands of Tottenham last weekend.
Aston Villa vs Ajax kick-off time
|Date:
|March 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm ET
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The match will be played at the Villa Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Ajax team news
Ajax will have Devyne Rensch back in the lineup at Villa Park after he completed his suspension on Sunday. However, Tristan Gooijer will miss the game due to a red card received in their last encounter.
While Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis continue to be unavailable. Josip Sutalo is expected to be a part of the starting defense against Aston Villa.
Ajax predicted XI: Ramaj; Sutalo, Kaplan, Hato; Rensch, Mannsverk, Henderson, Sosa; Hlynsson, Taylor; Brobbey.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rulli, Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj
|Defenders:
|Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Kaplan, Medić, Sosa, Ávila
|Midfielders:
|Henderson, Taylor, Mannsverk, Rijkhoff, van den Boomen, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson
|Forwards:
|Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, van Axel Dongen, Godts
Aston Villa team news
Skipper John McGinn will make an appearance in this game before starting a domestic suspension this Thursday. However, Ezri Konsa is sidelined due to a suspension for his red card in Amsterdam.
Unai Emery is faced with the absence of Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, and Tyrone Mings due to long-term injuries. Jhon Duran remains out with a hamstring issue, and Jacob Ramsey's participation is doubtful due to fitness concerns.
Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz, Iroegbunam, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Torres, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden
|Midfielders:
|Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby
|Forwards:
|Watkins
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 2024
|Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa
|Europa Conference League
|October 2008
|Aston Villa 2-1 Ajax
|Europa League