Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news

Arsenal and Crystal Palace lock horns in both teams' first match of the calendar year in the Premier League as they look to reignite their respective campaigns.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal stumbled drastically in the last few weeks of 2023 as a draw against Liverpool and successive defeats against West Ham United and Fulham saw them slip from the pinnacle of the English summit to the fourth spot. After a shambolic defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup, the Spanish manager will be hoping to change their fortunes in the new year as they'll be aiming to scale back the heights and challenge for the crown once again.

Crystal Palace ended their 2023 with a win against Brentford but have since been dumped out of the FA Cup with Everton managing a 1-0 victory in the competition. Roy Hodgson's men are 14th in the league with just wins this season and will be looking to produce an upset against their London rivals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will host Crystal Palace on January 20, 2024, at the illustrious Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, and USA in the US. Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The Gunners will be without the duo of Thomas Partey (thigh) and Fabio Vieira (groin) who are nursing their respective injuries while Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is a touch-and-go for the fixture against the Eagles due to a calf injury.

Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny are on international duty at the AFC Asian Cup and AFCON 2023 respectively ruling them out of the fixture.

Former Ajax player Jurrien Timber is on the road to recovery and could return to the Gunner's squad soon while Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has recovered from his niggle which could see the former Man City striker feature in the starting eleven.

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Crystal Palace team news

Former Arsenal defender Rob Holding who swapped shirts to play for the Eagles could fail to play against his former employees owing to an ankle injury.

Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Joel Ward (thigh), and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) are the other names missing out from Crystal Palace's matchday squad while Eagles' superstar Michael Olise is still confined to the treatment room because of his thigh issue.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Richards, Lerma, Schlupp; Edouard, Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne Midfielders: Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Ebiowei Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 Aug 2023 Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal Premier League 19 Mar 2023 Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace Premier League 6 Aug 2022 Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal Premier League 5 Apr 2022 Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal Premier League 19 Oct 2021 Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace Premier League

