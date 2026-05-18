Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Burnley will kick-off at May 18, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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Arsenal vs Burnley will be broadcast live in the United States, with TV channel and live stream options listed below. USA Network carries the match for English-language viewers, while UNIVERSO serves Spanish-language audiences. Both DirecTV Stream and Sling TV offer the relevant channels as part of their packages, giving viewers flexibility on how they access the game. Subscribers can watch live through their chosen platform without a separate cable contract.

If you are travelling outside the US, a VPN may allow you to access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country and log in as normal to watch the match live.

Arsenal host Burnley at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Gunners sit top of the table and are pushing for the title, while Burnley are deep in a relegation battle that has defined their entire campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in formidable shape in recent weeks, grinding out results in the Premier League while simultaneously navigating a Champions League campaign. That combination of domestic and European demands has tested the squad, but Arsenal have responded with a consistency that underlines their title credentials.

Bukayo Saka remains central to everything Arsenal do going forward. The England forward has spoken openly about how much winning a major trophy with the club would mean to him, and performances in recent weeks suggest he is playing with that hunger. Declan Rice, too, has been a driving force in midfield, his influence on the team extending well beyond the statistical.

For Burnley, the picture is far grimmer. A run of four defeats in five Premier League outings has left them rooted near the foot of the table, and the gap to safety is narrowing the margin for error with every passing week. Scott Parker's side did manage a point at Aston Villa in their last outing, but that result does little to mask the scale of the challenge they face.

This is a fixture in which Arsenal will be expected to control proceedings. The Emirates crowd will be expecting a performance that keeps the pressure on at the top of the table, and Arteta has shown he is not willing to let this moment pass without a fight for silverware.

Read on for all the information you need on how to watch Arsenal vs Burnley live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arsenal are without Jurrien Timber, Ben White, and Mikel Merino through injury, though Arteta has options to cover across the back line and midfield. The projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba, Cristian Mosquera, and Gabriel. Leandro Trossard, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Myles Lewis-Skelly are named in midfield, with Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyoekeres leading the attack. There are no suspensions listed for the home side.

Burnley are missing Josh Beyer and Josh Cullen through injury, with no suspensions affecting their selection. The projected XI sees Matus Weiss start in goal behind a back four of Lucas Pires, Kyle Walker, Axel Tuanzebe, and Marc Esteve. Florentino, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Hannibal Mejbri form the midfield, with Jaidon Anthony, Luca Tchaouna, and Zian Flemming in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal arrive in this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with the one blemish a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 win at West Ham, continuing a run that also included a composed 3-0 victory over Fulham. Across those five games Arsenal have scored six goals and conceded just two, a record that reflects both their attacking threat and defensive organisation.

Burnley's recent form tells a very different story. They have won just once in their last five Premier League games, losing four of them. A 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest stands out as a particularly damaging result, and even their most recent point, a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, came after they had conceded twice. They have scored five goals in that run but let in ten, a defensive record that will concern any manager fighting to preserve top-flight status.





Head-to-Head Record





The head-to-head record between these two clubs in recent Premier League meetings favours Arsenal clearly. In the most recent fixture, played in November 2025, Arsenal won 2-0 away at Burnley, a result that continued a pattern of Gunners dominance in this match-up. The most emphatic meeting in the dataset was a 5-0 Arsenal win at Turf Moor in February 2024, which underlined the gulf in class between the clubs when Burnley were last in the top flight. Across the five most recent Premier League encounters, Arsenal have been beaten just once, and that result was a goalless draw at the Emirates in January 2022.

Standings

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table, while Burnley are 19th, placing them in the relegation zone. The contrast in league position frames the stakes clearly for both clubs heading into this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: