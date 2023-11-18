Two sides vying to make it through to Euro 2024 lock horns as Armenia host Wales with the former looking to produce an upset and dampen Wales' qualification chances in Group D.
Armenia are currently in the fourth position in the table behind Turkey, Wales, and Croatia. While Turkey might be running away as the leaders, Wales and Croatia are just three points ahead of Armenia with Saturday's hosts scheduled to play both of these two teams in their last two games. A win could see them go level on points with Wales and open the doors for a three-way qualification battle while a loss at home could end their dreams of playing in Germany next year.
Wales, on the other hand, would look to seal their fate against Armenia as they are tipped to play group leaders Turkey next to round-off their qualification campaign. With three wins and a draw Rob Page's men have a more realistic chances of making it through with all three points. Back-to-back wins against Latvia and Croatia will give the visitors a massive injection of confidence but they will have to be careful because Armenia did beat them 4-2 in the reverse fixture making it an intriguing fixture in Group D.
Armenia vs Wales kick-off time
|Date:
|November 18, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht
Armenia will play Wales at the Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht with kick-off at 2:30 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Armenia vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams
The UEFA Euro Qualifier between Armenia and Wales will be available to stream on Fubo, FS1 and Sling TV in the US.
Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Armenia team news
The Armenian side are without any massive injury concerns and will look to field a similar eleven to the team that featured in the 4-2 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Armenia rely heavily on Tigran Barseghyan with the forward netting nine goals this term as he looks to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside target man Lucas Zelarayan.
Armenia Predicted XI: Cancarevic; Calisir, Arutyunyan, Mkrtchyan; Dashyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Tiknizyan; Briasco, Barseghyan; Zelarayan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cancarevic, Buchnev, Beglaryan
|Defenders:
|Calisir, Arutyunyan, Mkrtchyan, Haroyan, Harutyunyan, Voskanyan, Piloyan, Khachumyan,
|Midfielders:
|Dashyan, Iwu, Harutyunyan, Spertsayan, Tikinizyan
|Forwards:
|Briasco, Barseghyan, Zelarayan, Ranos, Miranyan
Wales team news
Kieffer Moore will be looking to redeem himself after the Bournemouth forward was given the marching orders in Wales' reverse clash with Armenia where the former were beaten 4-2.
Welsh veteran Aaron Ramsey is sidelined due to an injury which has allowed Rob Page to call Jay Dasilva and Niall Huggins for the first time to represent the Dragons. Tottenham Hotspurs' young star Brennan Johnson is enjoying a scintillating start to his Premier League campaign and he'll play a crucial role on Saturday.
Wales Predicted XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, J. James, Ampadu, Williams; Johnson, Wilson; Moore
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ward, Hennessey, King
|Defenders:
|Cabango, Davies, Mepham, Lockyer, Rodon, Dasilva, Williams, Roberts, Huggins
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, J. James, Sheehan, Morrell
|Forwards:
|Johnson, Wilson, Moore, D. James, Brooks, Broadhead, Cullen, Bradshaw
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17 Jun 2023
|Wales 2-4 Armenia
|UEFA Euro Qualifiers
|1 Sept 2001
|Wales 0-0 Armenia
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
|24 Mar 2001
|Armenia 2-2 Wales
|FIFA World Cup Qualifiers