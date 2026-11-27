Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders kick-off time

NFL 29 Nov 2026 - 16:25 State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals host the Washington Commanders at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 29 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

Resurgent Washington (4-5-1) look to extend their winning streak to three games and strengthen their NFC East playoff push. They take on a reeling Arizona Cardinals (3-8) squad desperate to snap a franchise-worst 11-game home losing streak following the firing of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders Team News

Arizona Cardinals Team News

Quarterback Shuffle : Head coach Mike LaFleur formally ruled out rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back spasms) on Friday. Veteran Josh Johnson will make his second consecutive start against his former team after completing 18-of-31 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown in Week 11. Arizona also claimed quarterback Kedon Slovis off waivers earlier this week for added depth.

: Head coach Mike LaFleur formally ruled out rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back spasms) on Friday. Veteran Josh Johnson will make his second consecutive start against his former team after completing 18-of-31 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown in Week 11. Arizona also claimed quarterback Kedon Slovis off waivers earlier this week for added depth. Coaching Overhaul : Looking to spark a struggling unit on a three-game skid, the Cardinals dismissed defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and promoted Teryl Austin to interim defensive coordinator to call plays from the sideline.

: Looking to spark a struggling unit on a three-game skid, the Cardinals dismissed defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and promoted Teryl Austin to interim defensive coordinator to call plays from the sideline. Injury Report: Starting right guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) has been ruled out after suffering a practice setback. Tight end Hunter Long (ankle), linebacker Karson Sharar (groin), and linebacker Cody Simon (calf) were limited in practice, while starters Budda Baker, Hjalte Froholdt, and Isaac Seumalo returned to full participation. Outside linebacker Josh Sweat missed Thursday's session with a shoulder issue/rest.

Washington Commanders Team News

Quarterback & Offense : Jayden Daniels is a full participant despite nursing a left elbow issue and minor swelling in his non-throwing left hand from Monday night's 22-20 win over Cincinnati. With Terry McLaurin on injured reserve, Daniels has leaned heavily on rookie wideout Antonio Williams (9 catches, 122 yards in Week 11) and Stefon Diggs, who returned to practice Thursday after a personal absence.

: Jayden Daniels is a full participant despite nursing a left elbow issue and minor swelling in his non-throwing left hand from Monday night's 22-20 win over Cincinnati. With Terry McLaurin on injured reserve, Daniels has leaned heavily on rookie wideout Antonio Williams (9 catches, 122 yards in Week 11) and Stefon Diggs, who returned to practice Thursday after a personal absence. Roster Additions : Washington bolstered its receiver depth this week by signing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to its practice squad.

: Washington bolstered its receiver depth this week by signing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to its practice squad. Injury Report: Cornerback Amik Robertson (ankle) has not practiced all week after missing Week 11; if he sits again, Rasul Douglas and Trey Amos will handle outside corner duties. Wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (rib) have been limited, while key contributors including Daron Payne, Laremy Tunsil, and Jeremy McNichols remain on injured reserve.

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 14 Washington Commanders WAS 42 FT NFL Washington Commanders WAS 20 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 16 FT NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 30 Washington Commanders WAS 15 FT NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 6 Washington Commanders WAS 24 FT NFL Washington Commanders WAS 20 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 15 FT 81 Points scored 121

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks