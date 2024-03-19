Argentinos Juniors vs Rosario Central: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Argentinos Juniors and Rosario Central, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two mid-table sides in the Copa de La Liga Profesional square off as Argentinos Juniors prepare to host Rosario Central at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Argentinos Juniors are in scintillating form in their previous five games in all competitions winning on three occasions as they look to continue their sublime form.

Rosario Central, on the other hand, enter the contest on the back of a thrilling victory against Douglas Huig in the Copa Argentina with Rosario winning the clash on penalties.

Argentinos Juniors vs Rosario Central kick-off time

Date: March 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT Venue: dEstadio Diego Armando Maradona

Argentinos Juniors host Rosario Central at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on March 19, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Argentinos Juniors vs Rosario Central online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Argentinos Juniors team news

The hosts remain without the services of the trio of Luciano Sanchez who has a dislocated kneecap, Jonathan Galavan who has suffered a meniscus injury, and Alan Rodriguez who has also picked up a meniscus injury.

Argentinos Juniors predicted XI: Rodriguez; Santamaria, Galvan, Cardoza, Vega; Lescano, Gonzalez, Oroz; Gondou, Romero, Heredia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Siri Defenders: Meza, Alvarez, Galvan, Prieto, Godoy, Palacio, Vega, Santamaria, Coronel, Cardoza Midfielders: Montiel, Gamarra, Lescano, Gomez, Oroz Forwards: Veron, Romero, Heredia, Viveros, Herrera, Perello, Chaves

Rosario Central team news

Francis Mac Allister is a long-term absentee for Rosario with the Argentine suffering from an ACL injury while centre-back Carlos Quintana is suspended on account of his red card.

Rosario Central predicted XI: Broun; Coronel, Mallo, Quintana, Sandez; O'Connor, Ortiz; Lovera, Malcorra, Campaz; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Werner, Broun, Quintero Defenders: Komar, Mallo, Bravo, Quintana, Rodriguez, Sandez, Coronel, Ciccioli, Martinez Midfielders: Ortiz, Ibarra, Martinez, O' Connor, Cerrudo, Campaz, Gomez, Lo Celso, Forwards: Cervera, Modica, Lovera, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Oct 2023 Rosario Central 3-1 Argentinos Juniors Copa de La Liga Profesional 28 Jan 2023 Rosario Central 1-0 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional 9 Sept 2022 Argentinos Juniors 2-1 Rosario Central Liga Profesional 3 Oct 2021 Rosario Central 0-1 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional 16 Feb 2021 Rosario Central 2-1 Argentinos Juniors Copa de La Liga Profesional

