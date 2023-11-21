This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Argentina U17 vs Venezuela U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 last 16

Shreyas Rai
FIFA U17 World Cup
team-logo
Stadion Si Jalak Harupat
team-logo
Argentina U17 vs Venezuela U17

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Argentina and Venezuela, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina U17 and Venezuela U17 lock horns in an intriguing Round of 16 fixture in the U17 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina finished the group campaign seeded at the pinnacle of Group D with two wins and a loss putting them ahead. After an opening day defeat against Senegal, Argentina defeated Japan U17 and Poland U17 to march into the knockout.

Venezuela U17 won their first World Cup game when they defeated New Zealand U17 to mark an iconic date into their calendars. After a draw and a defeat against Mexico and Germany, respectively Venezuela finished the group stage in the third position. But with a better third place position, Venezuela made it through the knockouts as they'll be looking to produce an upset against Argentina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Venezuela kick-off time

Date:November 21, 2023
Kick-off time:7:00 AM ET / 4:00 am PT
Venue:Stadion Si Jalak Harupat

Argentina U17 will play Venezuela U17 at the Stadion Si Jalak Harupat with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT.

How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FS2Watch here
UNIVERSOWatch here

The match will be available to stream on Fubo TV, FS2, and UNIVERSO. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Santiago Lopez and Agustin Ruberto are touted to lead Argentina's forward battery having bagged a goal a piece in their 4-0 routing of Poland in their last group game.

Argentina U17 possible XI: Diaz; U. Gimenez, J. Gimenez, Palacio, Ontivero; Albarracin, Gerez; Lopez, Subiabre, Acuna; Ruberto.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Diaz, Florentin, F. Villalba
Defenders:U. Gimenez, Obregon, Palacio, J. Gimenez, Pierani, J. Villalba, Escudero, Cabellos, Laplace
Midfielders:Gerez, Albarracin, Acuna, Gutierrez, Mastantuono
Forwards:Echeverri, Carrizo, Rodriguez-Gentile, Ruberto, Sciancalepore, Lopez, Subiabre, Chamarro, Perez, Prestianni

Venezuela team news

Jose Sequera was given his marching orders in Venezuela's draw against Mexico and the midfielder is touted to miss out of the side's engine room with Martinez coming in to fill the void.

Venezuela predicted lineup: Sanchez; Hidalgo, Raap, Borgo, Balbo; Correa, Profeta; Romero, Sequera, Arango; Reinoso.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Lara, Bolivar
Defenders:Pablo Ibarra, Santiago Silva, Yiandro Raap, Rai Hidalgo, Angel Borgo, Luis Balbo
Midfielders:Romero, Sequera, Martinez, Arango, Vegas, Huice, Gonzalez, Profeta
Forwards:Correa, Reinoso, Cichero, Colin

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
15 Apr 2023Argentina 2-1 VenezuelaCONMEBOL U17
1 Apr 2023Argentina 4-2 VenezuelaCONMEBOL U17
25 Feb 2017Venezuela 3-0 ArgentinaCONMEBOL U17
29 Apr 2013Argentina 2-2 VenezuelaCONMEBOL U17
7 Apr 2013Argentina 3-0 VenezuelaCONMEBOL U17

