Argentina U17 vs Mali U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup third-place playoff

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Argentina and Mali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina U17 and Mali U17 will cross swords in a feisty third-placed clash in the U17 FIFA World Cup clash.

Argentina U17 had a rollercoaster of a semi-final with Germany with the latter winning on penalties. Despite Augustin Roberto's hat-trick, La Albiceleste lost their nerves during penalties losing the game 4-3. But Argentina have multiple positives from the tournament including their deadly forward battery which would be in action against Mali for one last time in the tournament.

Mali has been a surprise package in the tournament reaching the semi-finals where they gave a tough fight to a strong French side. While the European side produced a comeback in the second-half to cancel Ibrahim Diarra's opener, Mali would want to finish this scintillating campaign on a high.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Mali kick-off time

Date: December 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 am EDT Venue: Stadion Manahan

Argentina U17 will play Mali U17 at the Stadion Manahan with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 am EDT in the US.

How to watch Argentina vs Mali online - TV channels & live streams

The U17 World Cup fixture between Argentina and Mali will be available to watch on Fubo, FS2 and FIFA+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

The forward duo of Claudio Echeverri and Agustin Roberto have been in sublime nick with the former bagging a hattrick against Brazil and the latter netting three goals in the semis against Germany. The pair would once again look to create havoc in the opposing box with their deadly goalscoring capabilities.

Argentina U17 predicted XI: Diaz; U. Gimenez, J. Gimenez, Palacio, Ontivero; Albarracin, Gerez; Lopez, Echeverri, Acuna; Ruberto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diaz, Florentin, F. Villalba Defenders: U. Gimenez, Obregon, Palacio, J. Gimenez, Pierani, J. Villalba, Escudero, Cabellos, Laplace Midfielders: Gerez, Albarracin, Acuna, Gutierrez, Mastantuono Forwards: Echeverri, Carrizo, Rodriguez-Gentile, Ruberto, Sciancalepore, Lopez, Subiabre, Chamarro, Perez, Prestianni

Mali team news

Ibrahim Diarra has led from the front with four goals in the showpiece event and he would be vying to add to his tally in the third-placed match.

Mali U17 possible XI: B. Kone; Sanogo, Coulibaly, I. Traore, M. Traore; S, Kone, Makalou; I. Diarra, Martial Tia, Barry; Kanate

Position Players Goalkeepers: B. Kone, Sidibe, S. Doumbia Defenders: M. Traore, Sanogo, I. Traore, S. Kone, G. Kone, Coulibaly, Massire Diop Midfielders: Makalou, Sissoko, Martial Tia, Thiero Forwards: I. Diarra, Noah Leintu, Kanate, B. Traore, M. Doumbia, Barry, O. Diarra

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

Useful links