Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Super Lig
team-logo
Antalya Stadyumu
team-logo
FenerbahceX/Fenerbahce
How to watch the Super Lig match between Antalyaspor and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Super Lig leaders Fenerbahce will travel to the Antalya Stadyumu to face sixth-placed Antalyaspor in an intriguing clash.

Antalyaspor conceded a second-half goal against Kayserispor as Saturday's hosts were handed their 10th stalemate of the season. Antalyaspor have 34 points from 23 games as the Turkish side are sixth in the table and can barge into the top 4 with a win against the leaders.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are seeded at the summit of the Turkish league with 60 points from their 23 games. A win against Antalyaspor could see them continue their winning momentum and continue their hunt for the crown.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Date:February 3, 2024
Kick-off time:11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT
Venue:Antalya Stadyumu

Antalyaspor will face Fenerbahce at the Antalya Stadyumu on February 3, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

The Super Lig clash will be available to watch on Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect in the US. Viewers can also get live updates of the encounter on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Antalyaspor team news

Israeli forward Sagiv Jehezkel is yet to return from his suspension as the six-goal star is touted to miss his fifth game on the trot against Fenerbahce.

Jehezkel's absence has seen Adam Buksa step up for the home side with the Polish bagging 12 goal contributions this term.

Antalyaspor predicted XI: Leite; Yesilyurt, Sari, Ozturk, Vural; Kaluzinski, Safuri; Bytyqi, Saric, Larsson; Buksa.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Leite, Dadakdeniz, Ozkan
Defenders:Toprak, Sari, Ozturk, Gerxhaliu, Naldo, Toprak, Vural, Pinar, Yilmaz, Balci
Midfielders:Rakip, Kaluzinski, Saric, Ekelik, Safuri, De Streek, Milosevic, Uzun
Forwards:Bytyqi, Larsson, Yesilyurt, Buksa, Assombalonga

Fenerbahce team news

The visitors have three injury concerns with former Manchester United midfielder Fred nursing a hamstring issue while the duo of Miha Zajc and Luan Peres are in the treatment room because of a muscle problem and knee injury respectively.

Ivory Coast international Bright Osayi-Samuel is yet to return from the CAF AFCON 2023 as his nation have marched into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Fenerbahce predicted XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Bonucci, Oosterwolde, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Krunic; Kahveci, Szymanski, Tadic; Dzeko.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz
Defenders:Becao, Akaydin, Aziz, Kadioglu, Oosterwolde, Muldur
Midfielders:Yuksek, Elmaz, Crespo, Yandas, Szymanski, Lincoln, Kahveci
Forwards:Batshuayi, Dzeko, Nayir, Kent, Tadic, King, Under, Mor

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17 Sept 2023Fenerbahce 3-2 AntalyasporSuper Lig
30 May 2023Fenerbahce 2-0 AntalyasporSuper Lig
3 Jan 2023Antalyaspor 1-2 FenerbahceSuper Lig
15 Jan 2022Antalyaspor 1-1 FenerbahceSuper Lig
23 Aug 2021Fenerbahce 2-0 AntalyasporSuper Lig

Useful links

