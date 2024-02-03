Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Lig match between Antalyaspor and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Super Lig leaders Fenerbahce will travel to the Antalya Stadyumu to face sixth-placed Antalyaspor in an intriguing clash.

Antalyaspor conceded a second-half goal against Kayserispor as Saturday's hosts were handed their 10th stalemate of the season. Antalyaspor have 34 points from 23 games as the Turkish side are sixth in the table and can barge into the top 4 with a win against the leaders.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are seeded at the summit of the Turkish league with 60 points from their 23 games. A win against Antalyaspor could see them continue their winning momentum and continue their hunt for the crown.

Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT Venue: Antalya Stadyumu

How to watch Antalyaspor vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

The Super Lig clash will be available to watch on Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect in the US. Viewers can also get live updates of the encounter on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Antalyaspor team news

Israeli forward Sagiv Jehezkel is yet to return from his suspension as the six-goal star is touted to miss his fifth game on the trot against Fenerbahce.

Jehezkel's absence has seen Adam Buksa step up for the home side with the Polish bagging 12 goal contributions this term.

Antalyaspor predicted XI: Leite; Yesilyurt, Sari, Ozturk, Vural; Kaluzinski, Safuri; Bytyqi, Saric, Larsson; Buksa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leite, Dadakdeniz, Ozkan Defenders: Toprak, Sari, Ozturk, Gerxhaliu, Naldo, Toprak, Vural, Pinar, Yilmaz, Balci Midfielders: Rakip, Kaluzinski, Saric, Ekelik, Safuri, De Streek, Milosevic, Uzun Forwards: Bytyqi, Larsson, Yesilyurt, Buksa, Assombalonga

Fenerbahce team news

The visitors have three injury concerns with former Manchester United midfielder Fred nursing a hamstring issue while the duo of Miha Zajc and Luan Peres are in the treatment room because of a muscle problem and knee injury respectively.

Ivory Coast international Bright Osayi-Samuel is yet to return from the CAF AFCON 2023 as his nation have marched into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Fenerbahce predicted XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Bonucci, Oosterwolde, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Krunic; Kahveci, Szymanski, Tadic; Dzeko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz Defenders: Becao, Akaydin, Aziz, Kadioglu, Oosterwolde, Muldur Midfielders: Yuksek, Elmaz, Crespo, Yandas, Szymanski, Lincoln, Kahveci Forwards: Batshuayi, Dzeko, Nayir, Kent, Tadic, King, Under, Mor

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17 Sept 2023 Fenerbahce 3-2 Antalyaspor Super Lig 30 May 2023 F enerbahce 2-0 Antalyaspor Super Lig 3 Jan 2023 Antalyaspor 1-2 Fenerbahce Super Lig 15 Jan 2022 Antalyaspor 1-1 Fenerbahce Super Lig 23 Aug 2021 F enerbahce 2-0 Antalyaspor Super Lig

