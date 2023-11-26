This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

America Mineiro vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Estádio Municipal João Havelange
How to watch the Serie A match between América MG and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Third placed Flamengo lock horns with bottom-placed America MG in a fiesty Brasileiro Serie A clash.

America Mineiro have managed just four wins in 34 games dumping them to the foot of the table. Winless in their previous five games, the fixture against Flamengo could see them extend their winless streak considering the firepower the opposition possess.

Flamengo, on the other hand, are within touching distance to top placed Palmeiras as just two points separate Flamengo and the summit. A win here and a stumble by Palmeiras could see them leapfrog the two sides above them and reach the top with just four games left before the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

América MG vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date:November 26, 2023
Kick-off time:4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT
Venue:Estádio Municipal João Havelange

America MG will host Flamengo at the Estádio Municipal João Havelange with kick-off scheduled at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

How to watch América MG vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The match between America MG and Flamengo will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fanatiz, and ViX+. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

América MG team news

Brazilian winger Dada Belmonte is suspended until 2025 and will be unavailable for selection. All eyes would be on Gonzalo Mastriani who has 11 goals under his belt.

America MG Predicted XI: Jori; Borges, Silva, Julio, Lopes; Juninho, Kal, Martinez; Everaldo, Mastriani, Azevedo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Aguerre, Pasinato, Jori, Cavichioli, Robson
Defenders:Maidana, Eder, Burgos, Silva, Wanderson, Julio, Nicolas, Lopes, Avelar, Borges, Marcinho
Midfielders:Kal, Mendez, Juninho, Martinez, Cascardo, Rodriguinho, Ale, Henrique, Benitez, Matheusinho, Cazares
Forwards:Pedrinho, Everaldo, Boia, Adyson, Varanda, Azevedo, Kayzer, Mikael, Mastriani, Marques, Aloisio, Paulista

Flamengo team news

Centre-back Gabriel Noga is nursing a knee injury and will be unavailable for selection. Brazilian forward Pedro is the club's top scorer with 11 goals and could play a vital role in finding the back of the net.

Flamengo Predicted XI: Rossi; Matheuzinho, Fabricio, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Gerson; Araujo, De Arrasca, Everton; Pedro

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rossi, Cunha, Santos
Defenders:Matheuzinho, Fabricio, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, D. Luiz, Cleiton, F. Luis, Wesley, Varela
Midfielders:Maia, Gerson, Allan, Pulgar, Jesus, Hugo, Ribeiro, de Arrascaeta
Forwards:Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Henrique, Araujo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
23 Jul 2023Flamengo 1-1 America MGSerie A
23 Oct 2022America MG 1-2 FlamengoSerie A
26 Jun 2022Flamengo 3-0 America MGSerie A
26 Sept 2021America MG 1-1 FlamengoSerie A
14 Jun 2021Flamengo 2-0 America MGSerie A

