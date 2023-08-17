Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Khaleej and Al-Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With Roberto Firmino having scored a hat-trick on his Al-Ahli debut, Al Raqi will be looking to register back-to-back wins when they take on Al-Khaleej in Thursday's Saudi Pro League encounter.

Another former Premier League star Riyad Mahrez was among the assists in the 3-1 win over Al-Hazm on Friday, while Al-Khaleej opened their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Al-Feiha.

The notable difference will be in the number of high-profile names the visitors can boast of, with the likes of Firmino, Mahrez, Franck Kessie, Edouard Mendy, Allan Saint-Maximin and Roger Ibanez, managed by former RB Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET Venue: Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

It will kick off at 2 pm EDT in the United States (UK).

How to watch Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream online live through Shahid.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Al-Khaleej team news

The Saihat-based side is managed by former Porto defender Pedro Emanuel, and he is expected to lay out a 4-2-3-1 formation with Abdulla Al-Salem up front.

The Portuguese duo of Fabio Martins and Ivo Rodrigues would also be involved in attack, while South Korea international Jung Woo-young is put in charge of midfield.

Al-Khaleej possible XI: Sehic; Al-Owdah, Al-Shanqiti, Lopez, Rebocho; Jung, Al-Sumairi; Al-Abdan, Rodrigues, Martins; Al-Salem.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Dubais, Hawsawi, Sehic, Al-Haidari, Al-Dossary Defenders: Lopez, Anthony, Al-Khabrani, Al-Shanqiti, Rebocho, Amaral, Al-Mutairi, Al-Sebyani, Al-Hamsl, Al-Oudah Midfielders: Poko, Jung, Al-Sumairi, Al-Samti, Al-Majhad, Al-Abdan, Al-Hujaili, Martins, Al-Torais, Al-Darwish, Rodrigues Forwards: Hamzi, Sherif, Al-Salem, Al-Ibrahim

Al-Ahli team news

All of Firmino, Mahrez, Saint-Maximin, Kessie, Ibanez and Mendy should keep their place in the XI as Jaissle will more or less field a similar lineup from the Al-Hazm win.

Former Leeds United player Ezgjan Alioski and Saudi Arabia international Ali Majrashi are expected to operate at left-back and right-back, respectively.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Mendy; Majrashi, Ibanez, Hindi, Alioski; Aljohani, Kessie; Mahrez, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin; Firmino.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al-Rubaie, Al-Sanbi Defenders: Ibanez, Hindi, Al-Hamad, Abuyabes, Alioski, Al-Zubaidi, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Hamed, Adal Mohammed Khadhari Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Al-Johani, Otayf, Kessie, Al-Majhad, Boudebouz, Saint-Maximin, Al-Nabit, Barrow, Mahrez, Asiri, Al-Rashidi, Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Firmino, Al-Ali, Al-Mogren, Khadhari

Head-to-Head Record

Although the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in their last Saudi Pro League meeting, the outcome is expected to be a lot different with Al-Ahli at least on paper looking like the favourites against Al-Khaleej, apart from the dominance in their overall head-to-head record as well.

Date Match Competition Mar 4, 2017 Al-Khaleej 2-2 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League Oct 29, 2016 Al-Ahli 4-1 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League Feb 5, 2016 Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League Aug 27, 2015 Al-Khaleej 0-4 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League Feb 28, 2015 Al-Khaleej 1-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League

