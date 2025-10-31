+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Shabab, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's Saudi Pro League soccer game between Al Hilal and Al Shabab will be shown live on Fox Sports 2 which viewers in America can watch via the streaming service Fubo. The game will kick-off at 10:50 am Eastern Time, 07:50 am Pacific Time.

Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, the latest team news and where the game will be broadcast around the world.

Watch and live stream Al Hilal vs Al Shabab worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Al Hilal, Al Shabab or other Saudi Pro League soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

League Standings

Al Hilal vs Al Shabab lineups

Al HilalHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestALS
37
Y. Bounou
24
M. Al-Harbi
3
K. Koulibaly
19
T. Hernandez
87
H. Al Tambakti
8
R. Neves
16
N. Al Dawsari
28
M. Kanno
29
S. Al-Dawsari
10
Malcom
9
M. Leonardo
43
M. Grohe
2
M. Al Shwirekh
66
N. Al Ghulaimish
31
S. Balobaid
4
W. Hoedt
14
V. Sierro
94
M. Al-Rajeh
6
F. Al-Subiani
37
A. Saeed
8
J. Brownhill
91
A. Al-Othman

4-4-2

ALSAway team crest

HIL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi

ALS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Alguacil

Al Hilal vs Al Shabab Recent Form

HIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ALS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Hilal vs Al Shabab H2H

HIL

Last 5 matches

ALS

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

10

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Shabab online - TV channels & live streams

