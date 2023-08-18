Al-Hazm vs Al-Ettifaq: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Hazm and Al-Ettifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ettifaq will be looking to record two wins in as many games in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League when they take on Al-Hazm at the Al Hazm Club Stadium on Friday.

Steven Gerrard's side picked up a 2-1 victory over Al-Nassr in their league opener, thanks to second-half goals from Robin Quaison and Moussa Dembele to overturn Sadio Mane's opener.

Following their promotion from the Saudi second division league, where they had finished second last season, Filipe Gouveia's Al-Hazm faced a 3-1 loss to Al-Ahli last Friday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hazm vs Al-Ettifaq kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: Al Hazm Club Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hazm and Al-Ettifaq will be played at the Al Hazm Club Stadium in Ar Rass, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick-off at 2 pm EDT on August 18 in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Hazm vs Al-Ettifaq online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to be watched and streamed online live through Shahid.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Al-Hazm team news

Ben Traore, who joined on loan from Leixoes, looked to have sustained a knock in the Al-Ahli loss. As such, Mohammed Al-Thani is likely to deputise in midfield alongside Basil Yousef Al-Sayyali and Toze.

In attack, Yousef Al-Shammari should be joined by Ceara loanee Vina.

Al-Hazm possible XI: Dahmen; A. Al-Shammari, Al-Mhemaid, Al-Absi, Tanker, Al-Otaibi; Toze, Al-Thani, Al-Sayyali; Y. Al-Shammari, Vina.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dahmen, Zaied, Al-Ghamdi Defenders: Abdulrahman, Viana, Ricardo, Al-Dakheel, Al-Absi, A. Al-Shammari, Al-Mhemaid, Tanker, Al-Aazmi, Al-Obaid, Al-Otaibe, Al-Bakr Midfielders: Al-Shuwayfie, Al-Sayyali, Al-Najei, Al-Barakah, Al-Juwaid, Toze, Vina, Al-Habashi, Selemani, Al-Absi, Al-Otaibi, Al-Najjar, Al-Thani Forwards: Al-Harbi, Al-Oraini, Y. Al-Shammari, Al-Hamed

Al-Ettifaq team news

Young forward Ahmed Al-Ghamdi has the elite company of Quaison and Dembele up front, while captain Jordan Henderson continues in the middle.

The engine room is expected to remain the same with Faisal Al-Ghamdi and Ali Hazazi completing the midfield, as so the centre-back pairing of Marcel Tisserand and Jack Hendry.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Yousef, Tisserand, Hendry, Khateeb; F. Al-Ghamdi, Henderson, A. Hazazi; A. Al-Ghamdi, Dembele, Quaison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Dawaa, Baljoush Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Velkovski, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Sayyaf, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Ghazi, Oumar, Yousef Midfielders: N. Hazazi, Ozdemir, F. Al-Ghamdi, Mahzari, Henderson, A. Hazazi, H. Al-Ghamdi, A. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Dossari, Al-Kuwaykibi Forwards: Dembele, Quaison, Vitinho, Qarradi

Head-to-Head Record

May 2022 was the last time the two sides last met before Al-Hazm's relegation - though they made a return to the Saudi top flight in the following season. Al-Ettifaq had won that tie 5-2, wherein current players Quaison and A. Al-Ghamdi were among the scorers for the Commandos.

Date Match Competition May 21, 2022 Al-Ettifaq 5-2 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League Nov 21, 2021 Al-Hazm 0-3 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League Feb 13, 2020 Al-Ettifaq 2-3 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League Sep 15, 2019 Al-Hazm 0-6 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League Feb 21, 2019 Al-Hazm 1-1 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League

Useful links