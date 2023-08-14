Abha vs Hilal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Abha and Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A strong Al-Hilal side travel to the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium to lock horns with Abha in their premier game of the new Saudi Pro League season.

Abha avoided to be dragged into a close relegation battle last season and the home side will be looking to forget the problems of the past this season. Despite Al-Hilal's scintillating quality on the pitch, the home side could produce a fairytale in their opening fixture in front of their own faithful.

Al-Hilal would be the favourites heading into the clash considering the difference of quality between the two sides. New summer signings of Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will be looking to impress the away fans in their first official Saudi League game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Abha vs Hilal kick-off time

Date: August 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm BST Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium

How to watch Abha vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The Saudi Pro League clash will not be available to stream but viewers can follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Abha team news

The Saudi Arabian outfit will look to kick-start their season on a high when they host Al-Hilal. Cameroon international Devis Epassy would be seen guarding the goal with Al-Kunaydiri, Amro, Attouchi, and Natiq in the backline.

Ecuadorian forward Felipe Caicedo will be seen leading the line and will have the responsibility of scoring goals for the side.

Abha Predicted XI: Epassy; Al-Kunaydiri, Amro, Attouchi, Natiq ;Al-Sudani, Saddiki, Matic; Meziani, Caicedo, Al-Sadi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Epassy, Tatarusanu, Al-Shammari, Jawar Defenders: Attouchi, Natiq, Naji, Al-Hbeab, Al-Kunaydiri, Al-Oufi, Amro, Al-Qumayzi Midfielders: Krychowiak, Saddiki, Al-Sudani, Al-Omran, Al-Barakah, Al-Zahrani, Matic, Al-Salouli, Bguir Forwards: Al-Qaed, Al-Sadi, Al-Jumaiya, Meziani, Caicedo

Hilal team news

Al Hilal have the perfect opportunity to start the season on a good note. Former Blues' defender Kalidou Koulibaly would look to lead Al-Hilal's backline.

Experienced campaigners Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be fielded in Al-Hilal's engine room with the duo looking to put all their experience in the game.

Brazilian forward Malcolm will be seen leading the line and produce the goods for the Blue Waves.

Al-Hilal Predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Neves; Michael, Milinkovic-Savic, S. Al-Dawsari; Malcom

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Mayouf Defenders: Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Jahfali, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shahrani, Al-Obaid, Al-Yami, Al-Burayk, Abdulhamid Midfielders: Neves, Malki, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr, Al-Nasser Forwards: Michael, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Malcom, Carrillo, Marega, Al-Hamdan, Al-Shehri, Radif

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Hilal have won three games against Abha while the latter have only managed to secure a win back in 2021.

Date Match Competition 27 May 2023 Abha 0-3 Al-Hilal Saudi League 22 January 2023 Al-Hilal 2-1 Abha Saudi League 29 May 2022 Al-Hilal 2-0 Abha Saudi League 28 November 2021 Abha 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi League 4 February 2021 Al-Hilal 2-3 Abha Saudi League

