What is Ebony TV?

Operated by Starz Entertainment in a joint venture with Ebony Media Group, Ebony TV by Lionsgate is a FAST channel. It can be digitally streamed on multiple streaming services. Ebony TV features award-winning films, engaging comedies, and groundbreaking series that celebrate the global richness of Black culture.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Ebony TV channel for free through a five-day trial on Fubo or DirecTV.

It's also on Philo TV.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

Ebony TV Channel is available on all Fubo and DirecTV plans, as well as on Philo.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Ebony TV content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports