Where to watch beIN Sports Xtra En Español? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is beIN Sports Xtra En Español channel?

BeIN Sports Xtra En Español is a pay television sports channel. It is part of the beIN Sports family of channels owned by the BeIN Media Group. It often carries the overflow of beIN Sports En Español. It simulcasts or alternates programming between Spanish and English. The channel covers soccer, rugby, auto racing, handball, motorcycle racing, tennis and volleyball.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the beIN Sports Xtra En Español through the five-day free trial of Fubo and with a Fanatiz subscription.

It can also be watched through Sling TV, for free on Pluto TV, and with an ad-on to YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

beIN Sports Xtra En Español is available on Latino packages of Fubo and Sling.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming beIN Sports Xtra En Español content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

