Lille vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lille and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will be looking to extend their stay atop the Ligue 1 standings when they travel to Stade Pierre-Mauroy to take on Lille on Sunday.

The Mastiffs, five points off current leaders PSG, come into the tie on the back of a 3-0 win over Ki in the Europa Conference League.

On the other hand, the Parisians were held to a 1-1 draw with Dortmund in their midweek Champions League outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lille vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The Ligue 1 match between Lille Olympique Sporting Club and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on December 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch Lille vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lille team news

Defender Tiago Djalo is ruled out with an ACL injury, but forward Ivan Cavaleiro is expected to return from a thigh problem.

While goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier looking to register his fifth straight clean sheet, Yusuf Yazici and Jonathan David should be involved in attack.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Santos, Yoro, Alexsandro, Ismaily; Bentaleb, Andre; Zhegrova, Gomes, Yazici; David

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Jakubech Defenders: Yoro, Alexandro, Umtiti, Gudmundsson, Ismaily, Diakhite, Santos, Zedadka Midfielders: Andre, Miramon, Gomes, Bentaleb, Yazici, Cabella, Haraldsson, Zhegrova Forwards: David, Ounas, Cavaleiro, Verginius

PSG team news

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss his second game amid his two-match ban following his red card against Le Havre, while Sergio Rico and Fabian Ruiz are sidelined through injuries.

With Keylor Navas also nursing a back problem, Arnau Tenas should be stationed in between the sticks.

Kylian Mbappe will look to score his first goal in three competitive games, while Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani have been on target in the Nantes win.

PSG possible XI: Tenas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pereira, Hernandez; Soler, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tenas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Mendes, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee, Asensio Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Ekitike, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Lille Olympique Sporting Club and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 19, 2023 PSG 4-3 Lille Ligue 1 August 21, 2022 Lille 1-7 PSG Ligue 1 February 6, 2022 Lille 1-5 PSG Ligue 1 October 29, 2021 PSG 2-1 Lille Ligue 1 August 1, 2021 Lille 1-0 PSG Trophee des Champions

Useful links