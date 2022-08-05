Ligue 1 2022-23: Full fuboTV coverage schedule

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season finally gets underway this month, as a host of the most storied and decorated sides in club football prepare to square off in the fight to be crowned champions of France.
Reigning holders Paris Saint-Germain will be tipped for glory once again, but several major rivals - including Marseille, Monaco, Rennes, Nice, Lyon, Lille and Nantes stand between them and success once again.
fuboTV will be covering a host of matches - and you can find their full selection below!
Friday, August 5
Time
Match
3:00PM EST/12:00PM PT
Saturday, August 6
Time
Match
11:00AM EST/8:00AM PT
Strasbourg vs Monaco
3:00PM EST/12:00PM PT
Clermont Foot vs PSG
Sunday, August 7
Time
Match
9:00AM EST/6:00AM PT
Montpellier vs Troyes
9:00AM EST/6:00AM PT
Lille vs Auxerre
11:05AM EST/8:05AM PT
Rennes vs Lorient
2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT
Marseille vs Reims