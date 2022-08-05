Ligue 1 2022-23: Full fuboTV coverage schedule

Andrew Steel|
Another bumper season in the top-flight of French football is poised to get underway - and we've got you covered for where to watch it

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season finally gets underway this month, as a host of the most storied and decorated sides in club football prepare to square off in the fight to be crowned champions of France.

Reigning holders Paris Saint-Germain will be tipped for glory once again, but several major rivals - including Marseille, Monaco, Rennes, Nice, Lyon, Lille and Nantes stand between them and success once again.

fuboTV will be covering a host of matches - and you can find their full selection below!

Friday, August 5

Time

Match

3:00PM EST/12:00PM PT

Lyon vs Ajaccio

Saturday, August 6

Time

Match

11:00AM EST/8:00AM PT

Strasbourg vs Monaco

3:00PM EST/12:00PM PT

Clermont Foot vs PSG

Sunday, August 7

Time

Match

9:00AM EST/6:00AM PT

Montpellier vs Troyes

9:00AM EST/6:00AM PT

Lille vs Auxerre

11:05AM EST/8:05AM PT

Rennes vs Lorient

2:45PM EST/11:45AM PT

Marseille vs Reims