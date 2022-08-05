Lyon vs Ajaccio: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The perennial heavyweights welcome the new boys from Corsica - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season kicks off this weekend as traditional high-flyers Lyon welcome newly promoted Ajaccio in an opening day clash to meet them Groupama Stadium. The perennial heavyweights will roll out the carpet to their visitors from Corsica, with the stage set for a mouthwatering battle in Décines-Charpieu.

There is no European football this term for Les Gones after a difficult 2021-22 season, but they will hope to be on top against the new boys, who are back in the top flight for the first time since 2014, and looking to re-establish themselves once more as a mainstay.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Lyon roster Goalkeepers Lopes, Pollersbeck, Riou, Bonnevie Defenders Diomande, Tagliafico, Lukeba, Henrique, Boateng, Özkacar, D. Da Silva, Gusto, Koné Midfielders Tolisso, Caqueret, Aouar, Paquetá, Faivre, Reine-Adélaïde, Thiago Mendes, Lepenant, F. Da Silva Forwards Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Kadewere, Cherki, Tetê, Barcola, Lacazette

After several years jostling in continental football and around the top four of Ligue 1, last term delivered something of a fall from grace for Lyon, who fell outside the places for Europe and have been left to wonder just what awaits them this term.

Peter Bosz will feel confident that he has assembled a squad to challenge the upper echelons once more however, particularly with the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolás Tagliafico - and together, they might just prove a threat to those around them looking for silverware and success this term.

Predicted Lyon starting XI: Lopes; Gusto, Mendes, Lukeba, Tagliafico; Aouar, Lepenant; Tete, Paqueta, Toko Ekambi; Lacazette.

Position Ajaccio roster Goalkeepers Leroy, Sollacaro, Quilichini Defenders Diallo, Vidal, Avinel, Alphonse, Alhadhur, Gonzalez, Mayembo, Obissa Midfielders Barreto, Nouri, Coutadeur, Marchetti, Laçi, N'Diaye, Youssouf, Cimignani, Ajroud, Lebas, Mangani, Spadanuda Forwards El Idrissy, Courtet, Moussiti-Oko, Arconte, Bayala, Hamouma, Botué, Chabrolle

Since their drop to the second tier in 2013-14, Ajaccio have gradually rebuilt themselves under veteran manager Olivier Pantaloni and now, two years on from seeing their chance of a return dashed by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, they are back in the big time.

They will make the trip as outsiders for their first match in Ligue 1 for eight years - but that will only stoke their desire to upset the order and push on for a winning start.

Predicted Ajaccio starting XI: Leroy; Alphonse, Vidal, Gonzalez, Diallo; Bayala, Mangani, Marchetti, Spadanuda; Hamouma, Moussiti-Oko.

Last five results

Lyon results Ajaccio results Inter 2-2 Lyon (Jul 30) Lorient 1-1 Ajaccio (Jul 30) Feyenoord 0-2 Lyon (Jul 24) Paris 1-0 Ajaccio (Jul 23) Willem II 5-0 Lyon (Jul 23) Cholet 1-3 Ajaccio (Jul 16) Anderlecht 3-0 Lyon (Jul 16) Ajaccio 2-0 Niort (Jul 13) Anderlecht 2-3 Lyon (Jul 16) Caen 1-0 Ajaccio (Jul 9)

Head-to-head