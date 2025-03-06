This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to host the Buffalo Sabres to open a high-voltage NHL action on March 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Buffalo Sabres aim to end their four-game losing run.

Tampa Bay is 7-10-0 against teams in the Atlantic Division and has an overall record of 36-21-4. With 217 goals overall and an average of 3.6 goals per game, the Lightning are ranked second in the league.

Buffalo has an overall record of 24-30-6 and a 5-8-2 record in the division. With a 9-15-4 record, the Sabres have performed poorly in games in which their opponents committed fewer penalties.

The two teams will clash with each other for the first time this season on Thursday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres will meet in an epic NHL game on March 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date

March 6, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

Venue

Amalie Arena

Location

Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Brandon Hagel has scored eight goals and provided six assists in his previous ten games.

Jake Guentzel has scored 29 goals and provided 31 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Jonas Johansson

Lower body injury

Day-to-Day

Buffalo Sabres team news

Alex Tuch has scored seven goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games.

Tage Thompson has scored thirty goals and provided twenty-three assists for the Sabres.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Jason Zucker

Lower body injury

Day-to-Day

Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record

The Buffalo Sabres possessed the advantage over the Lightning in their last five meetings, winning four of them. Buffalo won 4-2 in their most recent meeting on the sixteenth of April 2024, although they also won two close 3-2 games previously in the season. The only win Tampa Bay had during this time was a 3-1 triumph on January 20, 2024. The Sabres have demonstrated that they can battle effectively against the Lightning based on their past performance, frequently keeping matchups close and figuring out how to take advantage of crucial opportunities. However, Tampa Bay will try to get past Buffalo's defense and turn the tide because they have one of the best offenses in the league, scoring 3.6 goals a game on average. Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch will need to play well if the Sabres are to maintain their previous success when facing the Lightning and end a four-game losing streak.

Date

Results

Apr 16, 2024

Sabres 4-2 Lightning

Mar 01, 2024

Sabres 3-2 Lightning

Jan 20, 2024

Lightning 3-1 Sabres

Oct 18, 2023

Sabres 3-2 Lightning

Mar 04, 2023

Sabres 5-3 Lightning

More NHL news and coverage

