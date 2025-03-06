How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to host the Buffalo Sabres to open a high-voltage NHL action on March 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Buffalo Sabres aim to end their four-game losing run.

Tampa Bay is 7-10-0 against teams in the Atlantic Division and has an overall record of 36-21-4. With 217 goals overall and an average of 3.6 goals per game, the Lightning are ranked second in the league.

Buffalo has an overall record of 24-30-6 and a 5-8-2 record in the division. With a 9-15-4 record, the Sabres have performed poorly in games in which their opponents committed fewer penalties.

The two teams will clash with each other for the first time this season on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres will meet in an epic NHL game on March 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date March 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Brandon Hagel has scored eight goals and provided six assists in his previous ten games.

Jake Guentzel has scored 29 goals and provided 31 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Johansson Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Buffalo Sabres team news

Alex Tuch has scored seven goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games.

Tage Thompson has scored thirty goals and provided twenty-three assists for the Sabres.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jason Zucker Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record

The Buffalo Sabres possessed the advantage over the Lightning in their last five meetings, winning four of them. Buffalo won 4-2 in their most recent meeting on the sixteenth of April 2024, although they also won two close 3-2 games previously in the season. The only win Tampa Bay had during this time was a 3-1 triumph on January 20, 2024. The Sabres have demonstrated that they can battle effectively against the Lightning based on their past performance, frequently keeping matchups close and figuring out how to take advantage of crucial opportunities. However, Tampa Bay will try to get past Buffalo's defense and turn the tide because they have one of the best offenses in the league, scoring 3.6 goals a game on average. Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch will need to play well if the Sabres are to maintain their previous success when facing the Lightning and end a four-game losing streak.

Date Results Apr 16, 2024 Sabres 4-2 Lightning Mar 01, 2024 Sabres 3-2 Lightning Jan 20, 2024 Lightning 3-1 Sabres Oct 18, 2023 Sabres 3-2 Lightning Mar 04, 2023 Sabres 5-3 Lightning

