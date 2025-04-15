How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off against the Florida Panthers to begin a thrilling NHL battle on April 15, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Florida Panthers were defeated 5-3 by the New York Rangers in their last game.
The Lightning dominates the power play, ranking fifth in the league with a remarkable 26.3% success percentage, while the Panthers rank 12th with a respectable but marginally inferior 23.7%.
On the penalty kill, the two teams are almost equal defensively; Tampa Bay is in ninth place with an 81.1% accuracy percentage, which is only slightly higher than Florida's 80.6% in tenth place.
The Lightning also had a slim lead in face-offs, gaining 50.1% of draws (17th across the NHL) compared to the Panthers' 49.4% (20th).
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time
The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL clash on April 15, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Date
April 15, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Amalie Arena
Location
Tampa, Florida
How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers team news
Tampa Bay Lightning team news
Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 37-20-5 record, a .921 saving percentage, six shutouts, and an impressive 2.20 goals-against average.
Jonas Johansson has helped with a record of 9-5-3, 898 SV%, 3.08 GAA.
Nikita Kucherov is still leading the league in offensive points with 83 assists and 36 goals, totaling an incredible 119.
Tampa Bay Lightning injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Darren Raddysh
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Lower body injury
Out
Florida Panthers team news
Sergei Bobrovsky has been recording a 33-18-2 record with a .908 save percentage, a 2.39 GAA, and 5 shutouts.
Vitek Vanecek has a record of 5-13-4 with a .886 SV%, a 3.55 GAA, and only one shutout.
Florida Panthers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Anton Lundell
Rest
Day-to-Day
Eetu Luostarinen
Rest
Day-to-Day
Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers head-to-head record
The Panthers have had a tiny advantage against the Lightning in their previous five head-to-head meetings, winning three of them, including two close 2-1 wins and a 4-2 victory. However, the Lightning have demonstrated that they can react forcefully, as evidenced by their 3-1 victory in their season opening and their 4-0 shutout of the Panthers in December. These matches have typically been close, defensive contests, indicating that the forthcoming matchup may be another low-scoring contest in which the victory may ultimately depend on goalie and special teams, especially from players including Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky.
Date
Results
Mar 04, 2025
Panthers 2-1 Lightning
Dec 24, 2024
Lightning 4-0 Panthers
Dec 23, 2024
Panthers 4-2 Lightning
Oct 03, 2024
Panthers 2-1 Lightning
Oct 01, 2024
Lightning 3-1 Panthers