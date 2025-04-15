How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face off against the Florida Panthers to begin a thrilling NHL battle on April 15, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Florida Panthers were defeated 5-3 by the New York Rangers in their last game.

The Lightning dominates the power play, ranking fifth in the league with a remarkable 26.3% success percentage, while the Panthers rank 12th with a respectable but marginally inferior 23.7%.

On the penalty kill, the two teams are almost equal defensively; Tampa Bay is in ninth place with an 81.1% accuracy percentage, which is only slightly higher than Florida's 80.6% in tenth place.

The Lightning also had a slim lead in face-offs, gaining 50.1% of draws (17th across the NHL) compared to the Panthers' 49.4% (20th).



Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL clash on April 15, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date April 15, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 37-20-5 record, a .921 saving percentage, six shutouts, and an impressive 2.20 goals-against average.

Jonas Johansson has helped with a record of 9-5-3, 898 SV%, 3.08 GAA.

Nikita Kucherov is still leading the league in offensive points with 83 assists and 36 goals, totaling an incredible 119.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Darren Raddysh Undisclosed Day-to-Day Oliver Bjorkstrand Lower body injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has been recording a 33-18-2 record with a .908 save percentage, a 2.39 GAA, and 5 shutouts.

Vitek Vanecek has a record of 5-13-4 with a .886 SV%, a 3.55 GAA, and only one shutout.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Anton Lundell Rest Day-to-Day Eetu Luostarinen Rest Day-to-Day

Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Panthers have had a tiny advantage against the Lightning in their previous five head-to-head meetings, winning three of them, including two close 2-1 wins and a 4-2 victory. However, the Lightning have demonstrated that they can react forcefully, as evidenced by their 3-1 victory in their season opening and their 4-0 shutout of the Panthers in December. These matches have typically been close, defensive contests, indicating that the forthcoming matchup may be another low-scoring contest in which the victory may ultimately depend on goalie and special teams, especially from players including Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Date Results Mar 04, 2025 Panthers 2-1 Lightning Dec 24, 2024 Lightning 4-0 Panthers Dec 23, 2024 Panthers 4-2 Lightning Oct 03, 2024 Panthers 2-1 Lightning Oct 01, 2024 Lightning 3-1 Panthers

