How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Florida Panthers to start a thrilling NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

The Florida Panthers are leading the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 going into Game 2 of their NHL Playoff series in the first round. The two teams will encounter each other for the sixth time this season. The Panthers easily won 6-2 in their most recent meeting, with Matthew Tkachuk scoring two goals to lead the charge.

Tampa Bay has a 47-27-8 overall record, however, they have a dismal 11-13-3 record in the Atlantic Division. They have also struggled in close games, going 8-9-5 in one-goal matches.

In contrast, Florida is 13-12-2 compared to teams in the Atlantic Division and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers have a 24-9-4 record when they score at least a power-play goal, making them particularly dangerous on the power play.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers will meet in an exciting NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date April 24, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Brandon Hagel has scored 35 goals and provided 55 assists this season.

Jake Guentzel has scored five goals and provided four assists in his previous ten games.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Anthony Cirelli Undisclosed Day-to-Day Oliver Bjorkstrand Lower body injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 42 assists and 39 goals.

Carter Verhaeghe has scored three goals and provided four assists in his last 10 games.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matthew Tkachuk Groin injury Day-to-Day

Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Panthers and Lightning's game might be another hotly contested fight based on their last five meetings. Florida has a slight advantage as they won three of the previous five matches, including a resounding 6-2 triumph in Game 1 on the 23rd of April. The Panthers have proven resilient with strong victories, including a slim 2-1 advantage on the fourth of March and a 4-2 victory back in December, while Tampa Bay has traded blowout victories, shutting out Florida 4-0 in December and cruising to a 5-1 victory on the 16th of April. If past results are any guide, the result might depend on which side performs best—whether Tampa Bay's potent offense can rally, or if Florida's relentless forecheck and power play set the tone once more.

Date Results Apr 23, 2025 Panthers 6-2 Lightning Apr 16, 2025 Lightning 5-1 Panthers Mar 04, 2025 Panthers 2-1 Lightning Dec 24, 2024 Lightning 4-0 Panthers Dec 23, 2024 Panthers 4-2 Lightning

