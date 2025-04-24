This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Florida Panthers to start a thrilling NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

The Florida Panthers are leading the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 going into Game 2 of their NHL Playoff series in the first round. The two teams will encounter each other for the sixth time this season. The Panthers easily won 6-2 in their most recent meeting, with Matthew Tkachuk scoring two goals to lead the charge.

Tampa Bay has a 47-27-8 overall record, however, they have a dismal 11-13-3 record in the Atlantic Division. They have also struggled in close games, going 8-9-5 in one-goal matches.

In contrast, Florida is 13-12-2 compared to teams in the Atlantic Division and 47-31-4 overall. The Panthers have a 24-9-4 record when they score at least a power-play goal, making them particularly dangerous on the power play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers will meet in an exciting NHL game on April 24, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date

April 24, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Venue

Amalie Arena

Location

Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Brandon Hagel has scored 35 goals and provided 55 assists this season.

Jake Guentzel has scored five goals and provided four assists in his previous ten games.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Anthony Cirelli

Undisclosed

Day-to-Day

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Lower body injury

Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 42 assists and 39 goals.

Carter Verhaeghe has scored three goals and provided four assists in his last 10 games.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Matthew Tkachuk

Groin injury

Day-to-Day

Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Panthers and Lightning's game might be another hotly contested fight based on their last five meetings. Florida has a slight advantage as they won three of the previous five matches, including a resounding 6-2 triumph in Game 1 on the 23rd of April. The Panthers have proven resilient with strong victories, including a slim 2-1 advantage on the fourth of March and a 4-2 victory back in December, while Tampa Bay has traded blowout victories, shutting out Florida 4-0 in December and cruising to a 5-1 victory on the 16th of April. If past results are any guide, the result might depend on which side performs best—whether Tampa Bay's potent offense can rally, or if Florida's relentless forecheck and power play set the tone once more.

Date

Results

Apr 23, 2025

Panthers 6-2 Lightning

Apr 16, 2025

Lightning 5-1 Panthers

Mar 04, 2025

Panthers 2-1 Lightning

Dec 24, 2024

Lightning 4-0 Panthers

Dec 23, 2024

Panthers 4-2 Lightning

