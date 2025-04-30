This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are scheduled to battle against the Florida Panthers to start the highly anticipated Game 5 of their NHL Playoff series on April 30, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Florida won their last match 4–2 and leads the series 3-1.

Tampa Bay is 12-15-3 throughout the Atlantic Division and has a total record of 47-27-8. The Lightning have a 46-7-4 record in matchups where they achieve three goals or more.

Florida comes into the game with an overall record of 47-31-4 and a 15-13-2 record against teams in the division. The Panthers, who have a reputation for being aggressive, top the league in penalty minutes per game, averaging 10.3 minutes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Florida Panthers in an electrifying NHL battle on April 30, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date

April 30, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Venue

Amalie Arena

Location

Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN 2

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers team news

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Brayden Point has scored five goals and provided three assists over his last ten games for the Lightning.

Jake Guentzel has scored 41 goals and provided 39 assists this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Brandon Hagel

Upper body injury

Day-to-Day

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Lower body injury

Out

Florida Panthers team news

Carter Verhaeghe has contributed four goals and provided four assists in his previous ten games for the Panthers.

Matthew Tkachuk has scored 22 goals and provided 35 assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Aleksander Barkov

Undisclosed

Day-to-Day

Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

Based on the previous five meetings between the Panthers and the Lightning, Game 5 may go any way, but momentum seems to favor Florida. The Panthers have triumphed in three of their last five matches, including a commanding 6-2 victory on April 23 and a 4-2 victory that occurred on April 29. On April 25, their defense held up well in a 2-0 shutout. Nevertheless, Tampa Bay demonstrated their ability to respond with two convincing 5-1 victories, demonstrating their attacking potency when playing well. Florida has a good chance of winning the series if it can continue their recent offensive discipline and take advantage of Tampa Bay's penalties. However, this game can come down to the last second if the Lightning can score early.

Date

Results

Apr 29, 2025

Panthers 4-2 Lightning

Apr 26, 2025

Lightning 5-1 Panthers

Apr 25, 2025

Panthers 2-0 Lightning

Apr 23, 2025

Panthers 6-2 Lightning

Apr 16, 2025

Lightning 5-1 Panthers

