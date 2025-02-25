How to watch today’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Edmonton Oilers to start a high-voltage NHL battle on February 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Edmonton Oilers hope to end a three-game losing streak.
Tampa Bay is 32-20-4 overall and has a solid 19-7-2 home record. The Lightning have a 32-6-1 record and have been strong when scoring three goals or more.
Edmonton is 34-19-4 overall going into the game, with a 16-9-2 road record. With 188 goals overall and an average of 3.3 goals per game, the Oilers are fifth in the league.
This will be the second time the teams have met this season; Edmonton won the first encounter 2-1.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The Tampa Bay Lightning will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in an epic NHL clash on February 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Amalie Arena, in Tampa, Florida.
Date
February 25, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Amalie Arena
Location
Tampa, Florida
How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: ESPN+
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Tampa Bay Lightning team news
Brandon Hagel has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in his previous ten games.
Brayden Point contributed to his team producing 31 goals with 28 assists.
Tampa Bay Lightning injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jonas Johansson
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Edmonton Oilers team news
Corey Perry has scored four goals with one assist in his previous ten games.
Leon Draisaitl assists his team earning 42 goals with 44 assists.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Evander Kane
Knee injury
Out
Alec Regula
Knee injury
Out
Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
The game between the Oilers and the Lightning may be hotly contested based on their previous five meetings. Three of the previous five meetings have been won by the Oilers, who most recently defeated them 2-1 on the eleventh of December 2024. But the Lightning additionally showed their ability to score, most notably during their back-to-back victories over Edmonton last season (7-4 and 6-4). The Oilers have managed to win close games, winning three of the past five contests by a single goal. Tampa Bay may have the advantage if they can duplicate their high-scoring efforts from the previous campaign, particularly at home, in which they have excelled. Edmonton's track record of grinding out close victories, however, indicates that this game might go either way and may ultimately depend on the performance of the special teams and goaltending.
Date
Results
Dec 11, 2024
Oilers 2-1 Lightning
Dec 15, 2023
Lightning 7-4 Oilers
Nov 19, 2023
Lightning 6-4 Oilers
Jan 20, 2023
Oilers 5-3 Lightning
Nov 09, 2022
Oilers 3-2 Lightning