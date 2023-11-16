Liechtenstein vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Liechtenstein and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will take on Liechtenstein in the Euro qualifiers at the Rheinpark Stadium on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo's team has won all of the eight group games they have played so far and they look unstoppable as league leaders in Group J. The hosts, on the other hand, have lost all their eight matches and are rock bottom in the standings.

Portugal have a 100 per cent win record since their World Cup exit last year. Anything other other a defeat for the hosts would be considered a shock result. Liechtenstein have not won an official fixture in the last five years.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal kick-off time

Date: November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Rheinpark Stadium

The game between Liechtenstein and Portugal will be played at the Rheinpark Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 2:45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the United States, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liechtenstein team news

Liechtenstein will once again be without their captain Nicolas Hasler, who continues to recover from the injury sustained against Luxembourg in June.

Benjamin Buchel is poised to lead the team in Hasler's absence, marking his 60th cap.

Liechtenstein predicted XI: B Buchel; S Wolfinger, Marxer, Weiser, Traber, Goppel; Luchinger, M Buchel, Sele, Meier; Salanovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Büchel, Ospelt, Foser Defenders: Wolfinger, Göppel, Malin, Hofer, Beck, Traber, Marxer Midfielders: Wieser, Sele, Meier, Büchel, Lüchinger, Netzer, Kollmann, Schlegel, Kranz Forwards: Salanović, Ospelt, Kindle

Portugal team news

Although qualification is secured, Roberto Martinez has opted for a full-strength squad for their upcoming fixtures.

Ricardo Horta returns to the squad after missing October's internationals due to injury. Pepe, who made history as the oldest-ever goalscorer in the Champions League at the age of 41 last week, is back in contention.

Unfortunately, Danilo Pereira and Pedro Neto are ruled out due to recent injuries, and Renato Sanches is omitted from the squad.

Portugal predicted XI: Patricio; Silva, Dias, Inacio; Cancelo, Palhinha, Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo, Felix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Sa, Patricio Defenders: Dalot, Semedo, Cancelo, Dias, Silva, Inacio, Pepe, Gomes Midfielders: Palhinha, Neves, Neves, Fernandes, Monteiro, Vitinha, Nunes, Silva Forwards: Horta, Bruma, Leao, Felix, Ronaldo, Ramos, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 24, 23 Portugal 4 - 0 Liechtenstein Euro qualifier August 13, 09 Liechtenstein 0 - 3 Portugal Friendly October 9, 05 Portugal 2 - 1 Liechtenstein World Cup qualifier October 4, 09 Liechtenstein 2 - 2 Portugal World Cup qualifier June 10, 99 Portugal 8 - 0 Liechtenstein Euro qualifier

