How to watch New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The New York Liberty will host the Phoenix Mercury to start the high-voltage WNBA game on July 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Phoenix Mercury are trying to recover from a 90-79 loss to the Atlanta Dream, while the New York Liberty enter this game on a high note following a commanding 98-84 victory over the Indiana Fever.

The Liberty have the advantage statistically in every way; they are in the top three in field goal percentage (45.4%) and lead the league in scoring (87.4 points per game), while the Mercury only manage 83.2 points and 43.1% shooting.

Both teams have strong defenses; Liberty gives up 79.4 points per game (5th), while Mercury is not far behind at 79.8 (6th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and tip-off time

The New York Liberty will face the Phoenix Mercury in an epic WNBA game on July 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date July 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per game while shooting 82.8% from the line and 47.8% from the field.

Jonquel Jones dominates the boards, averaging 9.5 rebounds per game, including 1.9 offensive and 7.6 defensive rebounds.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 5.9 assists per game and 1.9 turnovers in 28.3 minutes.

New York Liberty injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally is shooting 39.0% from the field and an amazing 82.8% from the free-throw line, scoring 18.8 points on average per game.

Alyssa Thomas is pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.5 of which are offensive and 6.0 of which are defensive.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Monique Akoa Makani Concussion Out

New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

The Phoenix Mercury have dominated their last five head-to-head matches, winning three of them, including their two meetings this season (106-91 on June 28 and 89-81 on June 20). The Liberty's most recent victory versus the Mercury was an overwhelming 84-70 triumph in August 2024. Phoenix's prior series success indicates they know how to take advantage of the Liberty's defense, which could make this a fiercely close matchup once more, even though New York has the higher overall season statistics and comes into this game with greater momentum.

Date Results Jun 28, 2025 Mercury 106-91 Liberty Jun 20, 2025 Mercury 89-81 Liberty Aug 27, 2024 Liberty 84-70 Mercury Jun 19, 2024 Mercury 99-93 Liberty May 30, 2024 Liberty 81-78 Mercury

More NBA news and coverage