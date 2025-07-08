How to watch New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The New York Liberty will face off against the Las Vegas Aces to open the high-voltage WNBA game on July 08, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Aces are in 10th place with 79.3 points per game, much behind New York's 87.6 points per game, which leads the league. Additionally, the Liberty is also superior defensively, giving up only 79.8 points per game as opposed to the Aces' 81.9.

Las Vegas ranks 11th in the league with a shooting efficiency of 40.1%, while New York has a solid 45.6% field goal percentage, fourth highest in the league.

The Liberty are ahead on the boards once more, grabbing 34.8 rebounds on average compared to the Aces' 33.1 per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces will meet in an epic WNBA game on July 08, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Date July 08, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart is scoring 20.5 points per game on an effective 50.0% shooting from the paint and 82.3% from the free-throw line.

Natasha Cloud averages 6.5 assists per game and commits only 2.1 turnovers in roughly 29 minutes of action.

New York Liberty injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Jonquel Jones Ankle injury Out

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces with 22.1 points with 9.4 rebounds per game and shoots an amazing 85.7% from the free-throw line and 44.3% from the field.

Chelsea Gray has been averaging 4.2 assists in slightly over 30 minutes per game, but also committing 3.4 turnovers.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out

New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

The New York Liberty have a definite edge over the Las Vegas Aces based on their last five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them. In their most recent meeting, which took place on May 17, 2025, New York emerged victorious 92-78, demonstrating both their offensive effectiveness and defensive dominance. The Liberty routinely kept the Aces under 85 points in their victories, taking three of four games even in the 2024 playoffs. The Aces' only victory came in a game of that playoff series when they scored 95 points, but other than that, they have struggled to match the Liberty's pace and execution.

Date Results May 17, 2025 Liberty 92-78 Aces Oct 07, 2024 Liberty 76-62 Aces Oct 05, 2024 Aces 95-81 Liberty Oct 02, 2024 Liberty 88-84 Aces Sep 30, 2024 Liberty 87-77 Aces

More NBA news and coverage