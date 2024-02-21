Leon vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leon will take on Cruz Azul in the Liga MX at the Nou Camp Stadium on Wednesday. Cruz Azul are off to a brilliant start in the Clausura campaign and they are second in the standings, two points behind league leaders Pachuca. Leon are 11th and desperate for points after seven rounds.

Cruz Azul have won their last five matches in the league and have kept back-to-back clean sheets. They will be the strong favourites to grab three points in the mid-week fixture, especially with the hosts struggling to pick up points.

Leon have only managed two wins in seven games and their second victory came in their most recent outing against Atlas away from home. They will be hoping to draw confidence from that performance to challenge the high-flying visitors. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: February 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Nou Camp

The match will be played at Nou Camp on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Leon vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

The visitors will be without Gonzalo Napoli and Luis Cervantes after the duo were both handed the marching orders in two different matches.

The responsibility for goals will be on the duo of Federico Vinas and Angel Mena. Vinas scored from the spot in the 90th minute for Leon in what was their second win of the season against Atlas in the last game.

Leon predicted XI: Cota; Rodriguez, Frias, Barreiro, Ramirez; Ambriz, Rodriguez, Guardado; Silva; Vinas, Mena

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco, Garcia Defenders: Tesillo, Moreno, Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, O. Rodriguez, Bellon, Villa Midfielders: Ambriz, Romero, I. Rodriguez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Mena, E. Hernandez, Ramirez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Alvarado, Rubio, Santos

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul continues to miss defender Cristian Jimenez, who is recovering from an ankle injury sustained in October last year.

Uruguayan Camilo Candido might earn a starting position due to Gabriel Fernández's injury. Additionally, Carlos Rotondi will reinforce the attack alongside Uriel Antuna, while 33-year-old Angel Sepulveda will spearhead the frontline.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Huescas, Ditta, Piovi, Cándido; Lira, Rodríguez, Faravelli; Antuna, Rotondi; Sepúlveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino, Mier Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz, Huescas Midfielders: Lira, Castano, Duenas, Rodriguez, Guiterrez, Rivero, Rotondi, Antuna, Huescas Forwards: Cambindo, Morales, Moises, Sepulveda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/10/23 Cruz Azul 1 - 0 León Liga MX 09/04/23 León 0 - 0 Cruz Azul Liga MX 09/10/22 Cruz Azul 1 - 0 León Liga MX 16/09/22 Cruz Azul 2 - 1 León Liga MX 08/02/22 León 0 - 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX

