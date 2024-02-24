This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Leon vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Atletico San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eyeing to crawl into the top 10 of the Liga MX Clausura standings table, Leon are set to host Atletico San Luis at Estadio Leon on Saturday.

Both sides dropped points in their previous outing, as Leon went down 2-3 against Cruz Azul and Gustavo Leal's side picked up a 3-3 draw with Tijuana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leon vs Atletico San Luis kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 24, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Leon

The Liga MX match between Leon and Atletico San Luis will be played at Estadio Leon in Leon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET on Saturday, February 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Leon vs Atletico San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live in the US through ViX+.

Fans unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

La Fiera boss Jorge Bava may think of making a change or two given his side's involvement in a mid-week game.

Meanwhile, Ivan Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and Alfonso Blanco would remain sidelined through their respective injuries.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Ramirez, Tesillo, Frias, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Santos, Ambriz, Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cota, Blanco
Defenders:Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez
Midfielders:Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Guardado, Napoli, Lopez, Medina, Mena, Hernandez, Guerra
Forwards:Vinas, Alvarado, Leon

Atletico San Luis team news

Leal's men are comparatively well-rested, and a similar lineup from the Tijuana draw can be expected.

Andres Iniestra and Iker Moreno are doubts with a meniscus and leg injury, respectively.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Urtiaga; Castro, Silva, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge; Bonatini, Gonzalez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
Defenders:Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez
Midfielders:Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
Forwards:Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leon and Atletico San Luis across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 23, 2023Atletico San Luis 3-2 LeonLiga MX
August 23, 2023Atletico San Luis 3-0 LeonLiga MX
May 7, 2023Leon 1-3 Atletico San LuisLiga MX
March 4, 2023Leon 2-0 Atletico San LuisLiga MX
July 3, 2022Atletico San Luis 1-2 LeonLiga MX

Useful links

