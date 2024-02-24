Leon vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Atletico San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eyeing to crawl into the top 10 of the Liga MX Clausura standings table, Leon are set to host Atletico San Luis at Estadio Leon on Saturday.

Both sides dropped points in their previous outing, as Leon went down 2-3 against Cruz Azul and Gustavo Leal's side picked up a 3-3 draw with Tijuana.

Leon vs Atletico San Luis kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Estadio Leon

The Liga MX match between Leon and Atletico San Luis will be played at Estadio Leon in Leon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET on Saturday, February 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Leon vs Atletico San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live in the US through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

La Fiera boss Jorge Bava may think of making a change or two given his side's involvement in a mid-week game.

Meanwhile, Ivan Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and Alfonso Blanco would remain sidelined through their respective injuries.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Ramirez, Tesillo, Frias, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Santos, Ambriz, Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Guardado, Napoli, Lopez, Medina, Mena, Hernandez, Guerra Forwards: Vinas, Alvarado, Leon

Atletico San Luis team news

Leal's men are comparatively well-rested, and a similar lineup from the Tijuana draw can be expected.

Andres Iniestra and Iker Moreno are doubts with a meniscus and leg injury, respectively.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Urtiaga; Castro, Silva, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge; Bonatini, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leon and Atletico San Luis across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 23, 2023 Atletico San Luis 3-2 Leon Liga MX August 23, 2023 Atletico San Luis 3-0 Leon Liga MX May 7, 2023 Leon 1-3 Atletico San Luis Liga MX March 4, 2023 Leon 2-0 Atletico San Luis Liga MX July 3, 2022 Atletico San Luis 1-2 Leon Liga MX

