Leon vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Eyeing to crawl into the top 10 of the Liga MX Clausura standings table, Leon are set to host Atletico San Luis at Estadio Leon on Saturday.
Both sides dropped points in their previous outing, as Leon went down 2-3 against Cruz Azul and Gustavo Leal's side picked up a 3-3 draw with Tijuana.
Leon vs Atletico San Luis kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Leon
The Liga MX match between Leon and Atletico San Luis will be played at Estadio Leon in Leon, Mexico.
It will kick off at 6 pm ET on Saturday, February 24, in the United States (US).
How to watch Leon vs Atletico San Luis online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live in the US through ViX+.
Fans unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Leon team news
La Fiera boss Jorge Bava may think of making a change or two given his side's involvement in a mid-week game.
Meanwhile, Ivan Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and Alfonso Blanco would remain sidelined through their respective injuries.
Leon possible XI: Cota; Ramirez, Tesillo, Frias, O. Rodriguez; Mena, Santos, Ambriz, Hernandez; Vinas, Lopez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Blanco
|Defenders:
|Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Moreno, Ramirez
|Midfielders:
|Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Guardado, Napoli, Lopez, Medina, Mena, Hernandez, Guerra
|Forwards:
|Vinas, Alvarado, Leon
Atletico San Luis team news
Leal's men are comparatively well-rested, and a similar lineup from the Tijuana draw can be expected.
Andres Iniestra and Iker Moreno are doubts with a meniscus and leg injury, respectively.
Atletico San Luis possible XI: Urtiaga; Castro, Silva, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge; Bonatini, Gonzalez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
|Defenders:
|Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez
|Midfielders:
|Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
|Forwards:
|Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leon and Atletico San Luis across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 23, 2023
|Atletico San Luis 3-2 Leon
|Liga MX
|August 23, 2023
|Atletico San Luis 3-0 Leon
|Liga MX
|May 7, 2023
|Leon 1-3 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX
|March 4, 2023
|Leon 2-0 Atletico San Luis
|Liga MX
|July 3, 2022
|Atletico San Luis 1-2 Leon
|Liga MX